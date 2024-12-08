Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - MAY 03: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, seen during the Signing of the comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria, On May 03, 2023 In Damascus, Syria. (Photo by Borna News/Matin Ghasemi/Aksonline ATPImages/Getty Images) GREENVALE, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances after speaking during the FOX Nation's Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. President-elect Trump was in attendance for the Patriot awards where he was the recipient of the “Patriot of the Year" award. According to Fox the annual awards “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes." (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Borna News/Matin Ghasemi/Aksonline ATPImages/Getty/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News
Social Media

‘Our deepest sympathies’: Bashar Assad’s reign ending in Syria means it is time to be concerned for Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence

Is Tulsi Gabbard getting a new roommate?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 8, 2024 08:03 am

Bashar al-Assad‘s reign in Syria has ended after 14 years of war crimes, chemical attacks, and clinging to power like an uninvited dinner guest. And while the world watches the fallout, one question seems to loom over Washington: What does this mean for Tulsi Gabbard?

Recommended Videos

For years, Assad seemed untouchable. He held onto power with the help of Russia and Iran. Respectable allies, right? But his buddies were preoccupied with the war in Ukraine and Gaza. Suddenly, the man who brutalized half a million Syrians and displaced millions was left without a lifeline. Insurgents made their move, and the dynasty Assad’s father started 54 years ago was gone just like that. He reportedly fled the country, and we don’t know where he’ll turn up next.

So, what does Tulsi Gabbard have to do with this? Well, Assad’s exit exposes how much political capital Gabbard spent defending him. He was always a toxic ally, but Gabbar framed herself as a voice for “peace” while running PR for a war criminal. Lawmakers from both sides were already worried about Gabbard’s views on Russia and Syria. In 2018, members of Congress had to cover up the face of a Syrian defector who was testifying because they were worried that Gabbard would share info with Assad. The timing of Assad’s downfall is far from ideal for Gabbard. She is set to meet with lawmakers next week for her Director of National Intelligence confirmation hearing.

Gabbard built her image as a straight-talking lone wolf, but her Assad connection has always been a major stain. Back in 2017, she waltzed into Damascus for a sit-down with the man who’d spent years bombing his own people and asked, “Why is the U.S. supporting these terrorist groups in Syria?” As if Assad wasn’t the guy gassing civilians and dropping barrel bombs like confetti. Her unannounced trip to Syria was funded by a pro-Assad group, and when the backlash hit, she claimed she’d reimbursed the costs. Then there were her comments defending Assad and questioning U.S. intelligence on his use of chemical weapons—comments that conveniently aligned with Russian and Syrian propaganda. So, it makes sense that lawmakers are not very trusting of Gabbard. Just this week, John Bolton implied that Assad’s collapse might expose Gabbard as a paid asset.

If Assad’s next move is as predictable as his air raid, he’ll resurface in some gilded exile, far from the rubble of Syria. Tulsi may want to figure things out before her confirmation hearing. She might want to lay low for a bit. Assad’s fall is a humiliating chapter for her self-proclaimed “anti-interventionist” brand.

Social media will keep dragging her, the memes will keep rolling in, and we’re all just waiting to see how she tries to spin this. For now, the only thing we can say with confidence is this: dictators may fall, but Tulsi Gabbard’s loyalty? That’s forever. Good luck explaining this one, Tulsi. Maybe send Assad a care package—some sunscreen, a burner phone, and a card that says, “Thinking of you. Love, Tulsi.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.