Pam Bondi’s net worth, confirmed

Donald Trump’s second cabinet is slowly taking shape, in the lead-up to his inauguration, and the latest criminal crony to join the fold is Pam Bondi, Trump’s new Attorney General.

Recommended Videos

If she’s confirmed, Bondi will lead the Justice Department, a position that comes with broad power. She’ll be taking on one of the most important jobs in the Trump administration, wielding power over federal laws, voting rights, and she’ll be the chief defender of Trump’s no-doubt disastrous policies when they go to court.

It’s a big job, and Bondi is all but guaranteed to get it, despite rampant concerns voiced by Democrats. Unlike many of Trump’s picks this time around, Bondi actually has experience to inform her new role — she served as Florida attorney general for eight years — but it’s clear she’s already been bought and paid for by the incoming president.

Pam Bondi’s net worth, explained

Bondi got a good few years of relevant experience under her belt before she ditched any illusion of impartiality when she joined Donald Trump’s legal team in 2020. She became one of his personal lawyers, defending him during his first impeachment trial, and went on to support his claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Since then, she’s been a loyal legal henchman to the former president. She worked hard, throughout 2024, to ensure Trump would win a second term, attacking voting rights and pursuing various legal maneuvers in an attempt to secure her presidential pick a smooth path to the White House. Which she accomplished, from her position as the legal head of the Trump-serving America First Policy Institute.

Now she’s headed into an even higher position, and all thanks to those longstanding ties to America’s chief grifter. From her position at the head of the Justice Department, Bondi will have broad power to affect America’s legal system, and she’s already shown that her independence is a thing of the past. She sold it, along with her dignity, for a shot at Trump’s side.

Years of work as a corporate lobbyist, personal attorney to a billionaire, and that solid stint as Florida attorney general have all netted Bondi a nice tidy sum, and she’s only set to grow it over the next four years. Bondi is already worth right around $2 million, and based on how her wealth has grown over the last decade, that number is set to balloon massively.

In the years since Bondi first took office, she’s nearly tripled her original net worth, and that’s before she held among the highest judicial positions in the country. In the space of just a few years, Bondi increased her already-impressive net worth — which she declared in the early 2010s to be $472,260 — by more than double. By 2013, she declared her new net worth to be a staggering $1.24 million, a massive boost from just a few years before.

That number’s only grown over the years since, which leads most publications to assume Bondi’s net worth at right around $2 million. That number is likely to grow substantially under Trump, since his policies favor allies and fellow billionaires far more than the average American, which could see Bondi exit the Trump administration a multi-millionaire.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy