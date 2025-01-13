‘Idiot if you voted for him’: Daily reminder that JD Vance’s past Trump comments have aged like wet cheese in 100-degree heat

When Donald Trump announced his running mate in mid-July 2024, he left the nation scratching its head. We expected his choice to be purely strategic, but even then few people expected Ohio Republican JD Vance to become our nation’s vice president.

Recommended Videos

Yet here we are, eyeing down Vance’s big promotion as Donald Trump’s second term looms. In the space of a year, Vance went from a relatively-unknown midwest senator to vice president of the nation, making him the third-youngest Veep of all time. All that despite the rampant criticism that defined his early years as a politician, most of which was pointed at his new boss.

No one on TikTok was set to forget anytime soon, with that “never Trump guy” audio circulating anew every few weeks, but in other corners of the nation, people may have missed just how anti-Trump Vance was only a few years back. Once his prospects shifted, his opinions on Trump did as well, but for years Vance was among Trump’s most vocal right-wing detractors.

A handy visual aid was delivered to social media a week ahead of Trump’s inauguration, serving up a reminder of just how adamantly Vance once opposed his new bestie. Ahead of the 2016 election, Vance repeatedly lashed out at Trump, and quotes revealing his true feelings about the 78-year-old are once again exposing how little testicular fortitude the incoming vice president possesses.

Several Vance quotes — including his claim to be a “never Trump guy” and the broad proclamation that Vance “never liked him” — are well-known at this point, but a few harsh criticisms have fallen to the wayside as America preps for another disastrous Trump term. Like when Vance compared his new boss to the most notorious dictator in history, or when he broadly labeled every Trump voter, everywhere, an “idiot.”

I’m going to post this every day until Trump’s sworn in and JD Vance becomes VP.

Please Repost.

Thanks.🇺🇸@JDVance pic.twitter.com/7ku9NNXlBH — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) January 12, 2025

These quotes, and several more, are once again making the rounds on social media as America girds itself for Vance and his former frenemy to seize the nation’s reigns. Hilariously clipped from a Fox News report — it turns out the network does air truth from time to time — a pair of screenshots are now going nice and viral as they remind the nation of how thoroughly Vance has flip-flopped in recent years.

Four quotes are arranged on each screenshot, with the first reminding America that Vance once compared Trump to Hitler — “might be America’s Hitler” — the second proclaiming his new boss “a cynical a**hole,” the third referring to Trump as “cultural heroin,” and the final straight up exposing Trump as “noxious” and “reprehensible.”

The second screenshot is just as damning, containing both Vance’s notorious “never Trump guy” quote and his admission that he “never liked him,” alongside additional quotes admitting that Trump is a “terrible candidate” and blasting everyone who voted for the notorious fraudster as an “idiot.”

Vance has since soundly reversed his opinions on Trump, but its a nice reminder of what once was. And that all it takes for JD Vance to sell out his values is a high-profile position, a bit of praise, and a chance at the second most-important job in the United States of America.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy