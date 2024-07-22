‘People loved RATATOUILLE in the swing states’: A Pixar icon and all-around stallion tosses his name into the Kamala Harris VP hat

Now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor, we’re all waiting to see who she chooses as her VP should she snag the Democratic nomination. And now a perfect candidate has suggested himself for the job…

Patton Oswalt, star of the super beloved Pixar movie Ratatouille, posted on X that he should be Harris’s pick.

I’m ready, Kamala. People loved RATATOUILLE in the swing states. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2024

Considering how much we love Patton Oswalt and how much we also want a Ratatouille sequel, we’re on board with this. Oswalt has starred in more movies than we can think of — from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Young Adult — but we can’t say enough good things about his portrayal of the adorable rat Remy who loves to cook. Also, since Harris is one of our choices for the Democratic candidate, we think Harris and Oswalt would make a great team.

Whether talking about the tragic death of his wife, Michelle McNamara, or doing stand-up comedy, Oswalt is honest, kind, and intelligent. We don’t always see those qualities in politics (wait, do we ever? Okay, maybe that’s too cynical).

Besides being big fans of Pixar and Ratatouille specifically, we can rest assured that Patton Oswalt’s heart and head are in the right place. It also helps that he knows what’s going on in the political landscape. According to The Daily Beast, he talked about how “dangerous” the political situation has been on the podcast The New Abnormal in 2022 and said, “There might not be water in a few years. Like there literally might not be water. So because of that underlying fear it’s almost like we’re hardening ourselves to this brutal world that’s coming.” That’s a scary thought and proof that even a Hollywood star is thinking more seriously and carefully than some politicians about important matters.

As we would expect, a lot of X users weren’t thrilled with Oswalt’s post and took the opportunity to insult him, but we can forget about that. Someone asked if this was “a joke,” and, well, yes, of course it is. It won’t actually happen, but Patton Oswalt made us smile. And that’s a hard emotion to come by these days.

