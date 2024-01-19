Is there going to be ‘Ratatouille 2?’

It goes without saying that eye-popping Pixar classics are some of the most beloved cinematic projects of all time. Then again, when you think about an animation spectacle like 2007’s Ratatouille, it’s certainly not difficult to understand why the film has remained at the forefront of animation fanatics’ minds since its initial debut in theaters. However, we’re still holding out for that sequel.

And yet, nearly two decades have passed since we’ve received a continuation of the engaging narrative that introduced the animation-loving masses to Remy — an energetic rat who adores the ins and outs of cooking food. Upon its original release, the Pixar-produced vehicle went on to gross over $620 million at the worldwide box office and easily became one of the most popular Pixar movies of all time.

But over 15 years after Ratatouille graced the silver screen, the conversation about a possible sequel has seemingly never died down. At least, it’s never died down as far as fans are concerned — with most Ratatouille stans still championing for a follow-up chapter.

So, will Ratatouille 2 ever actually happen?

Image via Disney Plus

At the current time of this writing, no, it seems unlikely that Ratatouille 2 will ever actually be brought to fruition. As monumental and influential as the original movie was and still continues to be, no plans have been put in place for a sequel to grace cinemas in the future — much to the sheer disappointment of passionate Pixar fans (and for those who simply just love Remy the Rat).

Without a doubt, a fair amount of hard work and dedication goes into making a credible sequel happen, and it’s already been made clear by Ratatouille director Brad Bird that crafting a follow-up film would seem significantly pointless. In fact, Bird insisted in a 2018 interview that the story of Ratatouille had already been told to the best of the crew’s capabilities, and that a sequel simply doesn’t need to happen.

Said news is surely a punch to the gut for folks who truly adore the first movie, but it’s worth noting that some credible movies are better left untouched and stick to the plan of just one singular movie. Then again, Incredibles 2 happened 14 years after the original, so perhaps holding out hope and never saying never truly is the best course of action at this point in time.