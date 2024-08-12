‘It’s like the Olympics of lying’: Pete Buttigieg reveals the staggering number of lies gold-medal fibber Donald Trump told at a recent press conference

Donald Trump is a prolific liar, to the point where if he says something that’s even remotely accurate it is a surprise.

This perpetual hiding from the truth has done nothing to dampen the support of his most fervent fans, although it also hasn’t been helped by many of those in prominent positions in the media refusing to call out his lies for what they are. However, the Harris-Walz campaign’s new, aggressive strategy seems to have energized Democrats, and they now all seem more comfortable pointing out the lies of the former felon.

This line of attack was again parroted by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on CNN, who pointed out that in a recent press conference, Trump told a staggering 160 lies. The Democratic politician wasn’t all negative, though, stating: “That frankly is impressive in terms of being able to physically do that. It’s like the Olympics of lying.”

Omg. Pete didn’t mince words destroying Trump this morning.



“Trump just gave a press conference where he told 160 lies. That frankly is impressive in terms of being able to physically do that. It's like the Olympics of lying.” pic.twitter.com/BxixyWJ3WU — Pete's Wins (@buttigiegwins) August 11, 2024

The Trump campaign has had a tumultuous couple of weeks, crumbling into complete disarray since President Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race, to be replaced by VP Kamala Harris. Just prior to that, Trump had selected JD Vance as his vice presidential pick, a choice that many are increasingly concluding was a mistake thanks to poor performances in public and a number of unearthed scandals. Many polls now have Harris leading in key battleground states, and her approval rating among young voters is a huge upgrade from Biden.

While it is refreshing to see some elements of the media finally calling out the Trump campaign for their disregard for the truth, the former Apprentice star still has plenty of wealthy media moguls on his side. This includes the incredibly divorced Elon Musk, who is set to interview the former president, and in the process possibly destroy the world with a vortex of entitlement and daddy issues as the two get together.

While in previous years Trump’s lies have managed to have some focus to them, in recent weeks he has been increasingly hazy, and making gaffes and statements that are even less grounded in reality than usual. Many spectators believe that the former president is in a state of cognitive decline that even the most devoted MAGA believers might struggle to defend. Then again, this is the party that claim Ronald Reagan was one of America’s greatest presidents despite his suffering from Alzheimer’s towards the end of his tenure, so perhaps the delusion will remain.

On the bright side, it is good to see that Democrats are at least trying to make the infuriatingly low standard of telling the truth relevant again. Let’s just hope enough voters have been listening come November.

