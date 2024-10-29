Raging hypocrite Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge that 2 of his biggest supporters are, say it with me, immigrants

Oh the irony that, despite his constant whining about and blaming of immigrants, two of Donald Trump’s most significant supporters are immigrants to the U.S. themselves. I guess it’s only okay to move to America if you’re a Trump supporter.

Look, Trump doesn’t have a whole lot of support right now, so I guess he’s got to take it where he can get it, even if that does make him a massive hypocrite. The Republican candidate held a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night and it had to be the biggest congregation of racists and bigots we’ve seen in a while. Anyways his wife and his side piece were there to support him – I’m talking about Melania Trump and Elon Musk of course, two of the business man’s biggest fans. They also happen to be immigrants themselves.

Two immigrants who violated our immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/BbVA4VEIA5 — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) October 28, 2024

The sweaty cheese-puff man and the rest of his cult would never address this fact, though, considering how much the former president loves bashing immigrants. Trump takes every possible opportunity to point the finger at minorities and blame them for the wildest things imaginable, (no we will never forget how he accused Haitian immigrants of eating people’s dogs).

It’s gotten to the point where it feels like his entire campaign is run on scapegoating immigrants for every problem the country is facing. His hatred isn’t even masked anymore, it’s at the forefront of every rally, speech, and interview. Yet, without immigrants like his wife and Musk, where would he be?

Donald Trump owes a lot to immigrants

Donald Trump’s been close to several immigrants, including his first wife (Ivana Trump née Zelníčková, from then-Czechoslovakia), and his mother, (Mary Anne Trump née MacLeod, from Scotland). But no doubt, the support Melania and Elon have given him have played a massive hand in Trump’s current popularity. Elon Musk is doing all he can to get citizens to vote for the MAGA oaf, even if it means potentially breaking the law and practically bribing voters with millions of dollars. Meanwhile his wife is complicit in her husband’s hatred by standing by and not saying anything.

There are also questions as to the legality of both Melania and Elon’s migration to the U.S. According to an article from Politico, there’s evidence to suggest that Melania came to the country on a visitor’s visa, which would not have allowed her to work — there are also inconsistencies regarding what year she moved to America.

As for Elon, his arrival to the U.S. is somewhat of a “gray area” too, with an article from the Washington Post reporting that he began his career working illegally in the country.

Of course, to acknowledge any of this would undermine Trump’s entire campaign tactic, so everyone is just pretending that it’s not real. As for Melania and Elon, it seems like they are more than happy to kick the ladder out from beneath them now that they are at the top. Both seem to share Trump’s draconian policies despite knowing that had these policies been in place in the nineties they would have never gotten a chance to get a foothold in America.

