Ron DeSantis becomes the face of a trolling campaign against Donald Trump on Truth Social

Gen Z and Millennials aren’t usually fond of Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis. But with former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s pending arrest, DeSantis may have found himself a new set of supporters for the upcoming 2024 election, but not in the way he thinks.

The younger generation has joined forces on Truth Social and made the hashtag #DeSantis2024 trend. The goal is to make Trump believe his followers are “changing sides” for the upcoming election. And who’s a better candidate to troll a group of “patriots” than DeSantis himself?

For context, DeSantis is Trump’s number-one rival for the upcoming presidential election. It’s no secret that the two are not on good terms with each other. While it’s more likely that Trump will be running as an independent candidate since he’s no longer part of the Republican Party, DeSantis is likely to run for the GOP, despite them disagreeing with his views regarding the U.S.’s ongoing support for Ukraine.

This trolling campaign was brought up by TikTok user petermcindoejr, who believes that if his followers and viewers were to create Truth Social accounts, they could easily create a trending hashtag to poke fun at Trump since the most trending topics only have around 100 people. This is different from Twitter when you need thousands of people to get something trending, so this trolling campaign wasn’t as difficult as it sounds.

It wasn’t long before this trolling campaign began to work. As of writing, over 1.35k people are using #DeSantis2024. Meanwhile, #PrayForTrump only has 900 people. At the same time, only 700 people are showing support for Trump’s election for 2024.

Hopefully, Trump supporters realize that this is just a trolling campaign and that Gen Z and Millennials aren’t really going to be supporting Florida’s governor in the upcoming election. After all, this governor is behind the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which sparked a walkout from Disney employees due to former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s response.