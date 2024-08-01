‘Rosa Sharts’: Did anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen poop her pants on a train to protest gender-neutral bathrooms?

Conservatives are currently scrambling to deny the straightforward allegation that they’re “weird“. For some reason, this simple word is proving to be their kryptonite, with each frantic defense of their actions underlining the fact that, yes, they are very weird. But are they weird enough to soil themselves in public to protest a gender-neutral bathrooms?

Recommended Videos

The answer, inevitably, is yes. This is what’s lit a fire under social media speculation that noted British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen (aka Posie Parker) did just that while on a train in the United Kingdom.

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Far-right activist Kellie-Jay Keen soils herself on a train in protest of gender neutral toilets. pic.twitter.com/AOdou9S2EY — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) July 30, 2024

Keen is one of the most corrosive and prominent figures in the “gender critical” community, with connections to far-right figures and groups, including the U.S. based The Heritage Foundation (aka the Project 2025 people) and has had self-confessed Neo-Nazis attend her events.

Keen has even previously been caught up in controversy around railway bathrooms. In 2019 a sticker from her organization, ‘Standing for Women’ was placed on the door of a bathroom in Dundee train station. This was designed to look like an official notice and falsely claimed “Women only. This is a single sex service under the Equality Act 2010.” Keen admitted her group produced the sticker but said it wasn’t responsible for placing it.

So, the notion of Keen driving herself into a fury at the sight of a gender-neutral bathroom and engaging in some manner of dirty protest to prove her point is at least plausible. But is it actually true?

If the poop don’t fit, you must acquit

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As far we can tell, there is no direct evidence that Keen has ever soiled herself on a train, whether in protest at a gender-neutral bathroom or because she was caught short and couldn’t make it in time. A closer look at the account that posted the claim, “Politics for You”, reveals their X handle is “@PoliticoForYou” indicating that they’re satirical.

But, naturally, this hasn’t stopped X users from having some fun. We cannot do better than a simple yet devastating post that’s been described as “one of the greatest tweets of all time“:

Rosa Sharts https://t.co/VhHJr1TnSR — local pool dad (@HGTVontheRadio) July 31, 2024

But while this is the unambiguous winner, we also have a soft spot for:

Meanwhile Keen and her supporters are not finding this pants-pooping rumor remotely amusing. One user posted a screenshot purporting to be from Keen’s account threatening legal action:

Thanks for sharing our content hun. x — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) July 30, 2024

Despite this, many users are still unsure as to whether or not Keen’s fecal fury is real or not. It’s not, but perhaps the fact that one user says “I don’t know instantly for sure that it isn’t” speaks volumes about her reputation.

Either it's not real, or it's just not real yet because they haven't thought of it. — ArkadyB61 (@ArkadyB61) July 30, 2024

Whatever else happens, if you’re in the United Kingdom and you ever see an angry blonde lady on a train glaring at a bathroom door with a strained expression on her face, you might want to change carriages.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy