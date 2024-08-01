Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker, a women's rights activist, hosts a gathering in Hyde Park on July 30, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. She is the founder of the controversial group Standing for Women which hosts a gathering every month called 'Let Women Speak,' where women are encouraged to speak openly about how transgenderism affects women's rights. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)
Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘Rosa Sharts’: Did anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen poop her pants on a train to protest gender-neutral bathrooms?

Did this noted "gender critical" campaigner really engage in a very dirty public protest?
David James
David James
|

Published: Aug 1, 2024 08:02 am

Conservatives are currently scrambling to deny the straightforward allegation that they’re “weird“. For some reason, this simple word is proving to be their kryptonite, with each frantic defense of their actions underlining the fact that, yes, they are very weird. But are they weird enough to soil themselves in public to protest a gender-neutral bathrooms?

Recommended Videos

The answer, inevitably, is yes. This is what’s lit a fire under social media speculation that noted British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen (aka Posie Parker) did just that while on a train in the United Kingdom.

Keen is one of the most corrosive and prominent figures in the “gender critical” community, with connections to far-right figures and groups, including the U.S. based The Heritage Foundation (aka the Project 2025 people) and has had self-confessed Neo-Nazis attend her events.

Keen has even previously been caught up in controversy around railway bathrooms. In 2019 a sticker from her organization, ‘Standing for Women’ was placed on the door of a bathroom in Dundee train station. This was designed to look like an official notice and falsely claimed “Women only. This is a single sex service under the Equality Act 2010.” Keen admitted her group produced the sticker but said it wasn’t responsible for placing it.

So, the notion of Keen driving herself into a fury at the sight of a gender-neutral bathroom and engaging in some manner of dirty protest to prove her point is at least plausible. But is it actually true?

If the poop don’t fit, you must acquit

Posie Parker (Kelly Jay Keen) gestures during a Standing for Women protest on February 05, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Keen, also known as Posie Parker, is the founder of Standing for Women, which opposes gender-recognition policies like the one recently passed by Scottish parliament. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As far we can tell, there is no direct evidence that Keen has ever soiled herself on a train, whether in protest at a gender-neutral bathroom or because she was caught short and couldn’t make it in time. A closer look at the account that posted the claim, “Politics for You”, reveals their X handle is “@PoliticoForYou” indicating that they’re satirical.

But, naturally, this hasn’t stopped X users from having some fun. We cannot do better than a simple yet devastating post that’s been described as “one of the greatest tweets of all time“:

But while this is the unambiguous winner, we also have a soft spot for:

Meanwhile Keen and her supporters are not finding this pants-pooping rumor remotely amusing. One user posted a screenshot purporting to be from Keen’s account threatening legal action:

Despite this, many users are still unsure as to whether or not Keen’s fecal fury is real or not. It’s not, but perhaps the fact that one user says “I don’t know instantly for sure that it isn’t” speaks volumes about her reputation.

Whatever else happens, if you’re in the United Kingdom and you ever see an angry blonde lady on a train glaring at a bathroom door with a strained expression on her face, you might want to change carriages.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google