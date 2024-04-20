Royally embarrassed and completely destroyed, Marjorie Taylor Greene reverts to her factory settings

If Marjorie Taylor Greene was less of an obnoxious narcissist, it would have been almost possible to feel sorry for her since she has had one awful week so far. But I admire her ability to bounce back as she is devoted to ensuring that extending even a sliver of sympathy her way is downright impossible.

Normally, MTG gets away with being the empty can she is as her excessive noise manages to create sufficient chaos and cater to her agenda of feeling relevant. But her drive to draw more attention to herself and make it seem like she possesses even the “i” of “intelligence” has been backfiring all week.

First her superhero and America’s official Fartman, Donald Trump went ahead and sided with Mike Johnson, blatantly establishing that he is not in favor of her madcap crusade against ousting the House speaker. This was followed by Fox News, the certified Trump admirer, uttering the bitter truth — that Greene is an idiot — and once again highlighting that Republicans are actively mocking and disliking the Congresswoman’s antics.

Clearly, these “highlights” of her week were not enough for MTG who then chose to get schooled by leading scholar Professor Timothy Snyder for lying about “Nazis in Ukraine.” I don’t know if Stephen King roasting “Moscow Marjorie” — a nickname given by her fellow Republicans — has made it to her list of reasons to have a pity party or not, but she has gone back to her beloved methods of “How to be a despicable and brainless human being in 10 ways.”

🧵The Biden admin is changing the definition of “sex” to mean gender identity taking effect Aug 1.



This is the sign I keep outside my office in Cannon in DC. I’ve had it since 2021!



Whether it’s sex of gender, there are only TWO!



MALE and FEMALE!



A few champions who agree👇 pic.twitter.com/7KRgXzhpKz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 19, 2024

It’s not that an explanation is needed to establish that Greene is once again spewing her unhinged, transphobic point of view, but in order to better understand why she deserves to be bashed yet again, here is what she is harping about — the changes made to “Title IX” regulations by the Joe Biden administration. Title IX has been in place for school students across the nation to protect them against sex-based discrimination and now, with the revision, “sex identity” is officially one of the reasons a student can’t be discriminated against.

Under the update, individuals would have full protection from all “sex-based harassment” (via ABC News), which now includes “sexual violence and unwelcome sex-based conduct that creates a hostile environment by limiting or denying a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from a school’s education program or activity.” The changes also serve to provide protection to students, employees, and applicants against discrimination “based on pregnancy, childbirth, termination of pregnancy, lactation, related medical conditions, or recovery from these conditions.” But of course, when has Greene ever let logic, or humanity, govern her choices?

At this point, it is simple math — if Greene feels miserable, she strives to make everyone else, especially ones she thinks she can suppress, feel even worse in an effort to prove she is superior. But her thinly veiled botched attempt to change the subject by twisting the narrative hasn’t really worked.

Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahaha#MoscowMarge was royally embarrassed this week!!!!! So she’s back to this shit!!!! #MoscowMarge #MarjorieTaylorGreeneisTRASH — Sunsun Girly (@sunsungirly) April 20, 2024

If anything, it has just bolded what America really needs to be protected from.

As someone who goes out of her way to condemn vaccines and preach about the cause of earthquakes, MTG should be the last person to talk about “science.”

You only trust the science when it's convenient. — Georgie Porgie 🌻🇺🇦 🟦 (@g_berish) April 20, 2024

Now now, that’s what someone in Marj’s position does, everyone. Someone whose opinions are not deemed worthy of even being considered by her fellow politicians, who is finding that her new dramas are only stinking up her already in-the-dumps reputation, and has already been semi-dumped by Trump — they are bound to lash out.

