SAG-AFTRA seeks approval for second strike against video game companies

Since July 13, SAG-AFTRA has been on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Now, the union might soon be entering another strike.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher announced today that the union would be seeking approval from its membership for a strike against the major video game companies. The union announced that it had reached a “stalemate” in its negotiations with the companies, and is hoping that a strike authorization vote will give them the leverage they need for wage increases and protections against AI. “Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members,” Drescher said in a statement.

Much like the union’s current strike against the AMPTP, one of the major points of contention between SAG and video game companies is the need for protections against AI and a need for wage increases. In fact, SAG is asking for a retroactive increase of 11% in rates for video game performers followed by subsequent increases of 4%, the same increase it’s asking for from the AMPTP.

The union is also seeking rest periods and safety precautions, including a ban on stunts during self-taped auditions. An on-set medic is also requested. Ballots for the strike authorization are due at 5 PM on September 25; the union will reportedly hold informational meetings for members during the voting period. If authorized, this would be SAG’s first strike against the video game companies since 2016 — when the union authorized a strike that ended up lasting 11 months.