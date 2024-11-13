‘She’ll be wherever he isn’t’: Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s cracked the real reason Melania snubbed Jill Biden

Earlier this week Melania Trump showed the world just how ‘classless’ and ‘trashy’ she was by declining an invitation from current first lady Dr. Jill Biden. While most called her out for being bitter and petty, comedian Jimmy Kimmel has his own thoughts on the real reason Melania rejected Jill.

It’s a tradition that the current president and first lady should invite the incoming president and their spouse to tour the White House. It’s something that’s just always been done, but it was broken for the first time in 2020 when the Trumps refused to invite Joe and Jill after losing the election. While Donald will be meeting with the outing president today, Melania has decided to break the tradition once more by declining the invitation from Jill.

The official story is that it was simply due to a scheduling conflict that had something to do with Melania’s New York Times bestselling memoir — sure, Jan. Another theory was that Donald Trump’s wife was holding a grudge against Jill and Joe Biden due to the raids that took place on the Mar-a-Lago estate back in 2022 — that makes a bit more sense.

Now Jimmy Kimmel has offered a third and perhaps even more convincing theory that would explain why Melania isn’t going to meet the current first lady. Continuing his coverage of the recent election results the comedian started out by touching on the topic of Melania’s recent snub.

Kimmel started his monologue by covering the tradition, “This meeting of the outgoing and incoming presidents is a tradition that goes back to 1841 with a few exceptions — Lincoln being one and Trump being the other four years ago.” Setting his sights on Melania, the comedian went on to express his own doubts over the official excuse.

“Trump’s team claims that Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago. Which doesn’t sound true […] This snub gives us an interesting glimpse into something we’ve been joking about but it might actually turn out to be true.”

Kimmel then shares some clips from CNN which cite sources who claim that the soon-to-be first lady won’t be taking up full time residence at the White House and she’ll only be there for big events. Reading between the lines, Kimmel says what we’re all thinking — “She’ll be wherever he isn’t, that’s how it’ll go.”

Perhaps the Jill Biden snub wasn’t anything to do with Jill herself, but rather Melania’s attempt to stay as far away from Donald as possible. Her noticeable absence in the run-up to her husband’s election had many scratching their heads and there was speculation that the relationship was crumbling. These fresh rumors seem to corroborate what was already being said, “when the first lady treats the White House like an AirBnB is that a good sign for the relationship?” No Jimmy, no it is not.

If that really is the case then Melania better divorce his ass now before her husband brings an end to no-fault divorces and starts bringing in a bunch of other policies that would make it almost impossible for her to leave him.

