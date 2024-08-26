Since JD Vance and Donald Trump want to twist things, here’s the truth about Tim Walz’s military career

Only time will tell, but the decision to tap Tim Walz as running mate to Kamala Harris may be the thing that secures the current VP a victory.

Harris has plenty of pull all on her own, of course, and her tenure, numerous victories, and clear qualifications for the job are the primary reasons her campaign is stirring up such widespread energy, but there’s no denying the appeal Walz brings to the table. His affable, kind nature is a perfect accompaniment to Harris’ laughing, carefree demeanor, and his own record perfectly accents that of his presidential running mate. As a pair, they present a force to be reckoned with — and one many Americans are hoping is enough to bring down former president Donald Trump and his own VP pick, JD Vance.

As Republicans scramble to find any criticism of note to hurl Harris and Walz’s way, they’re largely coming up short. Harris is hugely popular and has far too many victories under her belt for even Trump’s boasting to overshadow, but the party of name calling and petulant ad hominem attacks isn’t giving up that easily. Instead, they’re taking a major risk by going after the military record of Tim Walz, a retired soldier who served for decades.

What branch of the military did Tim Walz serve in, and how long did he serve?

LOVE THIS! Tim Walz just responded to the MAGA Republicans who are attacking him for his military service “I'm going to say it again as clearly as I can, I am damn proud of my service to this country." Nobody should be insulted for their service! pic.twitter.com/kpnHZW0DJr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 13, 2024

When compared to the records of Vance and draft dodger Don, the military tenure of Tim Walz easily stands tall. It’s a silly thing to compare, given that everyone who serves our military deserves praise, but if Vance and Trump want to go there, we may as well respond in kind.

Putting aside that Trump never served the military in any capacity — and, in fact, dodged numerous calls to serve his country — the criticisms aimed at Walz are largely ludicrous. He has made a few less-than-accurate statements regarding his time in the Army, but the Minnesota Governor is largely up-front about the decades he spent advocating for men and women in uniform.

Walz joined the Army National Guard in 1981 and served up until 2005, at which point he retired (as a master sergeant) to make time for his very first political campaign. His retirement paved the way for Walz to secure a victory in the 2006 primary election, landing him with a seat as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 1st congressional district.

During his time in the military, Walz reached the rank of command sergeant major, the “pinnacle of achievement in the Army’s enlisted corps,” according to AP. He didn’t retire under that rank, due to a failure to complete the academic coursework required for the position, but he did serve in that capacity for some time ahead of his retirement.

Even after he left the military, Walz continued to serve as a fierce advocate for his fellow veterans, something he maintains to this day. He’s spent years fighting for better funding, protection, and benefits for former soldiers, showcasing that even after he left the military, the military never fully left him.

