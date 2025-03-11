So um, Donald Trump wants to do something pretty weird with the Declaration of Independence

If 2025 feels like a revolving door of upsetting news and perplexing moments that make you wonder what is even going on, you’re not the only one. From being concerned about bird flu and measles and the lack of eggs to figuring out the ongoing tariffs, or even just reflecting on how Donald Trump has a fundamental misunderstanding of proper grammar, you might need a break… or a few vacations in a row. Unfortunately, Trump’s latest desire is going to be just as confusing.

Trump reportedly talked to his aides about putting the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, which is an odd request since it’s in Washington, D.C.’s National Archives Building.

Steven Cheung, the spokesperson for the White House, said the President “strongly believes that significant and historic documents that celebrate American history should be shared and put on display.” Again, an odd request because… the Declaration of Independence is “shared and put on display” already? Why does this make sense to everyone but not the person voted into office who should also understand what’s going on? The National Archives Building operates regularly and you can visit Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or make an appointment, as the website explains).

Apparently, Trump’s aides were “alarmed” after hearing this. I have to ask, is nothing else that he has done “alarming?” The ban of transgender women in women’s sports? Leaving the WHO? DOGE and Elon Musk acting as if he has more power than Trump himself? No? Just wanting to put this document in his office? Okay.

So, besides removing people’s rights and making terrible decisions like starting a trade war with Mexico and Canada, Trump is also wasting his time thinking about moving one of the nation’s most important documents. I’d say he has better things to do with his time, but then again, I don’t want him to keep up his rapid rate of executive orders that are only going to harm people. So I’ll just say what everyone is thinking: this isn’t going to work.

As The Atlantic pointed out, Trump’s aides aren’t so certain that putting this document in the White House would be easy or smart. One big reason? It would cost a lot to ensure that proper security measures were taken. I would say so. You can’t exactly hang the Declaration of Independence on an Oval Office wall and just go about your day.

Considering how little Trump comprehends about America’s history or the message of these important documents, it’s honestly surprising that he even cares this much about the Declaration of Independence. In 2022, he was still going on about not winning the 2020 U.S. election and wrote on Truth Social, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Then there’s the recent ruling by Judge Amir H. Ali on Trump’s executive order from Jan. 20, 2025 freezing money for foreign assistance.

As Ali explained, “The constitutional power over whether to spend foreign aid is not the President’s own — and it is Congress’s own.” Does Trump even know what’s in the Declaration of Independence? Does he think it’s a long title, so it must be significant? I can’t wait to find out what strange idea Trump has next. Actually, no, I can definitely wait, and I don’t even want to know.

