‘Someone give this man a medal’: Elderly Australian man rips Donald Trump a few new crevices in less than a minute

It’s been almost a full week since the majority of the U.S. voted a convicted felon back into the most powerful position on the planet and the rest of the world is still face-palming at this baffling turn of events.

Australians aren’t known for mincing their words — they’ll call it like it is. So what do you think our brothers and sisters down under have to say about the orange marshmallow man’s comeback? I’ll give you a hint, they’re not a big fan of the head cheese ball that’s for sure.

TikToker Connor Kennedy has been going around Australia asking his fellow countrymen what they think about Donald Trump winning the election. He’s had mixed reactions with a few somehow having positive opinions on the historic win while others are understandably a bit miffed (to put it lightly). In his most viral video, he asks an older gentleman what he thinks about the election win, and trust me when I tell you, this man did not hold back — fair warning, there is some colorful language employed but that’s pretty understandable when Trump is the topic of conversation.

Bro has a better understanding of america than most Americans. pic.twitter.com/SCzOIgQpYa — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) November 11, 2024

The video went viral on TikTok but has had millions of views on X too, which is a surprise considering how that hellsite has devolved into a hive of hateful MAGA cultists glazing their senile loser of an icon. Anyway, back to the Aussie gent, he makes more than a fair few points during the video, but what’s obvious is his anger and disappointment at Trump’s win. Don’t worry, the whole world is feeling that right now, too.

Like many of us, he also would have liked to have seen a female president, but he blames Kamala’s failure on the lack of time: “She probably would have got up if she had more time to get out and, you know, do her thing.”

He also criticizes Trump’s policies, or lack thereof, and calls the soon-to-be president a “f***ing goose” — sounds like he understands Trump better than most Americans. His prediction for the future is bleak too: “God help us all. He’s going to get democracy the way he thinks it should be running […] he’s going to try and change the democracy of America.” How is it that some random man from a completely different continent understands what a threat Trump is to democracy better than the average American?

The few remaining sane people on X commended the man for his expletive-filled rant, with one user saying “someone give this man a medal” while another added, “This man needs his own channel.” That’s not a bad idea, I would definitely watch this guy rant about anything and everything. Anyway, the angry Aussie finishes his rant by simply calling Donald a “dickhead.” And now I only have one question: Is it too late to nominate this guy as the next president instead?

