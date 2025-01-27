Sorry to break it to you, America, but there’s more than one Trump who could run for president

Turns out the Orange One’s presidency was just the pre-show. Now, the Trumplets are crawling out of the woodwork for a spin-off.



Recommended Videos

Eric the “forgotten” Trump, clawing for daddy’s approval (and now competing with Mel Gibson? —awkward!), is practically foaming at the mouth. In a now-deleted tweet, he issued a “stark warning” to anyone who dares to oppose his father’s vision of an “American Golden Age.” What tipped him over the edge? Colombia’s audacity to refuse two military planes full of migrants on Jan. 26, 2025.

President Gustavo Petro objected to the treatment of the migrants, stating that they should not be treated like criminals and demanded that deportations be conducted with dignity. In reaction to Colombia’s refusal, Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods, which would escalate to 50% if Colombia did not comply within a week. He also announced a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian government officials. Trump criticized Petro’s decision as a threat to U.S. national security, while Petro responded defiantly. How dare Pedro not bow down to the almighty Trump?

In his tweet, Eric threatened, “Toe the line or we WILL run you down!” Someone really needs to tap him on the shoulder and whisper that he’s just a private citizen, like his pal Elon Musk – another billionaire man-child who thinks his money gives him the right to play internet politician.

Eric tries so hard to be relevant. It’s understandable, though — when you’re constantly overshadowed by your older siblings, like Ivanka and Don Jr. — who’s still getting more attention while publicly embarrassing himself — and your own father can’t even remember your name half the time, it’s got to be tough. So, what does Eric do? He takes to social media to make empty threats and spout off nonsense, just like daddy taught him.

The Internet’s response was predictably merciless. One particularly witty individual couldn’t help but point out the unintentional hilarity of Eric’s word choice:

Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse

Others were quick to call out the nepotistic delusions:

Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse





Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse

The most savage reaction of all comes from the user who dares to speak the truth that everyone else is thinking:

Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse

The general consensus was that Eric might be overestimating his influence, or perhaps he was using his dad’s Twitter playbook — either way, it’s not a good look.

Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse

Comment

byu/genghiskhernitz from discussion

ineconomicCollapse

As much as we might laugh at Eric’s pathetic attempts at relevance, there’s no denying the fact that he’s just one part of a much larger problem. A problem that threatens to turn the American presidency into a full-blown family business, with all the corruption and incompetence that comes with it.

Nepotism is the most successful Trump venture to date. It’s definitely outlasting all those bankrupt casinos and shuttered hotels plastered with the Trump name — and remember, folks, there were a lot of those. With Daddy Trump’s latest escapades in tariff-land, claiming these punitive measures are the solution to all life’s problems, we’re setting the stage for a real economic thriller.





We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy