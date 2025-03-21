‘Sounds good to me’: Donald Trump loses MAGA support after entertaining the idea of joining the British Commonwealth

It turns out there is a limit to what Donald Trump supporters will accept from the president. Sure, MAGA maniacs will defend just about anything the president does, from dismantling Civil Rights policies to destroying the Department of Education. But there is a line, and the line is joining the British Commonwealth as the 57th member.

Recommended Videos

According to an article from The U.S. Sun, King Charles is set to make a “secret offer” to the president after the U.K. Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, hand-delivered a letter to Trump at the end of February. The proposal has the potential to reduce the current tensions between the U.S. and Canada – the two countries have been engaged in a tariff war since last month and Trump has made numerous remarks about Canada becoming a 51st state.

America could become the 57th member of the Commonwealth

Allegedly, there are already plans in the works for the U.S. to become an “associate member” of the Commonwealth which currently has 56 states, one of which is Canada. The proposal was first made during Trump’s first term although members are hoping that the king will bring the offer back to the table when he and Trump next meet.

Of course, it’s not exactly clear when the two will meet, but Trump has already accepted Charles’ offer for a second state visit so it’s likely the two will discuss the possibility face to face whenever Trump is next in the U.K.

Donald Trump likes the idea

Sharing The U.S. Sun article on Truth Social, Trump seemed pretty open to the idea, writing, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” The president’s admiration for the King of England is no secret – on countless occasions he has praised the monarch and his family (except for Harry and Meghan). When Starmer hand-delivered him the letter from Charles Trump said, “He’s a beautiful man. A wonderful man.”

But despite his love for the royal family, nobody expected him to be so open to the idea of actually joining the Commonwealth, least of all his crazed MAGA supporters.

The MAGA cult aren’t a fan of the king’s proposal

The idea didn’t sit right with a lot of Trump supporters, why would it? Most of these people are convinced that America needs to go it alone and that international associations like the Commonwealth are somehow a bad thing.

One Truth Social user responded to Trump’s post writing, “No thanks! We don’t want to be a member of any royal run commonwealth. Period. The end of story.”

Another wrote, “No, no and no! We fought to rid ourselves of the British – don’t let our ancestors fight die in vain. HELL NO.”

While a third had this to say, “Don’t Trust King Charles! He’s one of the heads of the snake! Trust him to try something underhanded, like Poison, or a Knife In The Back!”

It’s hard to imagine the old and frail King Charles coming at Donald Trump with a knife but some people think it’s a real possibility.

Anyways, there you have it, Trump supporters are actually capable of disagreeing with their cult leader. Maybe it’s because I’m not American, but I think the U.S. joining the Commonwealth could be a good thing, who in their right mind wouldn’t want to see more friendly international relations between the U.S. and the rest of the world?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy