What did King Charles’ letter to Trump say?

Sir Keir Starmer, the U.K. Labour government’s Prime Minister, visited Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2025. His agenda included maintaining positive foreign relations, pretending to respect the sitting U.S. president, and passing on a letter from King Charles III addressed to Trump.

Charles’ letter to Trump was an invitation

Charles’ letter contained an “unprecedented” invitation for Trump to visit the U.K., according to CNN. Trump briefly held the letter up to present cameras, but Starmer clarified the contents for us. The Prime Minister said the letter was for a “second state visit.”

“This is really special. This has never happened before. Unprecedented,” Starmed added while placing a hand on Trump’s shoulder. Playing as nicely as possible, as is the job of a politician trying to maintain positive foreign connections, he added, “I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us.” Starmer also referred to the latest state visit Trump embarked on as a “tremendous success,” and that “His Majesty the King wants to make this even better than that. So, this is truly historic.”

Starmer clearly did well speaking Trump’s language, as Trump was seemingly delighted by the letter. Traditionally a fan of the Royal Family — as long as their names aren’t Meghan or Harry — Trump described Charles as “a great, great gentleman” and admired his signature penmanship. “He’s a beautiful man. A wonderful man,” Trump said. “I’ve gotten to know him very well, actually.”

CNN reported that in the first paragraph of the letter, Charles outlined the “breadth of challenges across the world” and “the vital role” the U.S. and U.K. should play as allies to promote values that “matter so much to us all.” The second paragraph recalled Trump’s previous state visits during his first presidency.

The King wants to meet Trump in Scotland

Charles went on to suggest they could meet at a convenient time when Trump next visits Scotland, which is one of his favorite golfing locations, and also where Prince William studied. Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry is only 30 miles away from a mansion owned by Charles near Glasgow, one of Scotland’s major cities.

“I remember with great fondness your visits to the United Kingdom during your previous Presidency, and recall our nascent plan for you to visit Dumfries House, in Scotland, as the global pandemic began and all bets – and flights! – were off… I can only say that it would be a great pleasure to extend that invitation once again, in the hope that you might at some stage be visiting Turnberry and a detour to a relatively near neighbour might not cause you too much inconvenience. An alternative might perhaps be for you to visit Balmoral, if you are calling in at Menie.”

Charles next appealed to Trump’s business sensibilities, saying the president might find his Dumfries House estate interesting because it trains young people in hospitality, many of whom go on to be staff in Trump’s establishments. He concludes by writing that another visit to the U.K. would create an opportunity to discuss issues of “mutual interest” and “would offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit.”

The letter ends on a positive note, saying, “In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud.” Be careful, Charles, a letter this nice may lead Trump to say the U.K. should become the U.S.’s 51st state.

