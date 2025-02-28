Prince Harry can’t resist savage Donald Trump dig just hours after King Charles bombshell

Prince Harry has hit back at his father’s friendship with Donald Trump by dropping a sneaky dig at the royal-loving Republican into a speech delivered just hours after King Charles made a bombshell move of his own.

Recommended Videos

You wouldn’t think that the king and the president would be best buds — American political leaders and English monarchs haven’t historically been on the same side, for starters — but Trump’s idolization of the British Royal Family has turned out to be a gift for the U.K. as the nation attempts to keep the tantrum-prone POTUS on side. Sure enough, Keir Starmer sweetened the deal during his visit to the White House yesterday by presenting the president with an invitation to stay with the Royals at Windsor Castle (he’ll likely get to visit Balmoral, too).

This is a significant development in terms of Anglo-American relations as it marks the very first time that a U.S. president has been invited to make two separate state visits to the U.K. — Trump previously visited the country during his first term in 2019. So, it’s official, Trump is unequivocally the foyal family’s favorite ever president. Although Harry wants you to know that, like everything, he’s not with his relatives on this one.

Prince Harry takes scorching swipe at Trump for abandoning “basic morals and empathy”

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Taking to the stage just hours after King Charles’ offer to Trump was extended, his estranged son —and avowed MAGA critic — Prince Harry appeared to make a none-too-subtle jab at his dad’s new best friend during a speech he gave at the Upfronts Summit. Harry attended the event in Los Angeles and began by discussing how he undertakes his business and charitable work “through the lens of service” before he moved on to much more cutting remarks.

“Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors — from politics to tech — can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people,” Harry continued (via The Mirror), alluding to a certain White House occupant without naming names. “When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I’m not gonna get into all that now!”

Both Harry and Meghan Markle have long been outspoken in their dislike of Trump, which in turn has put them on the president’s ever-lengthening celebrity enemies list. That said, the duke and duchess did notably refrain from urging their followers to vote against him in the last election, which indicated they might be looking to stay on his good side if he got back into power. Now that he is, however, Harry is clearly not willing to hold back. That’s a pretty bold move, considering Trump could make good on his former threats to kick him out of the country amid his ongoing U.S. visa issues.

Although Trump thinks Prince William is “irresistible” and that King Charles is a “beautiful man,” his royal flush of crushes definitely doesn’t extend to Harry — and something tells us the prince is A-OK with that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy