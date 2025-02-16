Prince Harry not ‘off-the-hook,’ sudden turn of events compromises Donald Trump’s promise he’ll ‘leave him alone’

Prince Harry‘s U.S. visa status has been a constant source of drama and concern for the embattled prince as the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank has a real bug in its bonnet when it comes to his settled status.

Previously, there had been good news for Harry as Donald Trump had indicated that he wasn’t going to deport Harry — because of how “terrible” his wife Meghan is, Trump thought the duke had it bad enough already. Unfortunately for the Sussexes, whose rock-bottom relationship with the American president appears to have hit new lows, Trump has reportedly not ruled out other responses.

The problem for Harry surrounds his alleged drug use prior to applying for his visa, which the prince has admitted to previously, and whether he lied on his visa application — or whether he didn’t, and received special dispensation from the Biden administration. For the Heritage Foundation, either outcome is unthinkable, and if Harry did lie on the application, he’s open to prosecution, fines, or deportation.

Although Trump has said he won’t deport Harry, what he says and what he does don’t always match. More than that, the Daily Mail has revealed in an exclusive that sources close to Trump say the president is fully behind legal action against the prince. According to the source, “President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution.”

A real out of the frying pan, into the fire situation where despite the threat of deportation being taken away, prosecution is arguably worse — especially for someone like Harry, who can realistically live anywhere he likes in a state of luxury. Unfortunately for Harry, this sorry tale goes deeper, as there’s even been an admission of secret meetings and suggestions of improper conduct.

“What is interesting… is the judge admitted holding a secret meeting with lawyers for the government without telling lawyers representing Heritage. That is highly unusual, if not unprecedented. It’s highly pertinent the judge has admitted Heritage has a right to see the non-public documents.”

Harry is “far from off-the-hook,” with the source saying “he should be very worried indeed” thanks to the personal animosity between Trump and the Sussexes. Using his presidential position to play out his petty rivalries and hatreds is grossly inappropriate, but given that there is actually a legal question to be answered when it comes to Harry’s visa, it’s not looking great for him. This is a situation where the law seems to be on Trump’s side, for once.

There is some small hope for Harry, though, as the new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, wants to adhere strictly to procedure. For Bondi, this is an immigration case like any other. The source comes right out and says Bondi wants to see justice served.

“Pam wants justice served – it doesn’t matter if you’re a prince or a pauper. If he lied, then he will be prosecuted.”

For now, nobody but Harry and a handful of officials who oversaw the process know whether or not he lied or was granted a waiver. Harry is currently in Canada at the Invictus Games, but with the Feb. 20, 2025, date for the release of previously sealed documents pertaining to his case looming, sport is unlikely to be the only thing on his mind.

