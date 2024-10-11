After spreading lies and generally showing a callous attitude toward the seriousness of Hurricane Milton this past week, Donald Trump took a whole 90 seconds out of his busy schedule to deliver a half-baked message of support for those affected.

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF FLORIDA… pic.twitter.com/hv34G8hpr2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024

Honestly it’s a pretty dismal message, he offers his sympathy and pledges to support the people in need should he be elected, but it feels like a boilerplate message; there’s nothing real about it. It’s the bare minimum, it’s all for show, it’s his way of saving face and demonstrating that he, a convicted felon, is capable of empathy, that he can care for anyone other than himself. Sadly, the bare minimum seems to be enough for most of his supporters who truly believe Trump is standing by the American people.

Does Donald Trump really care?

It’s painfully obvious that this is just another PR opportunity. He’s already used the natural disaster to spread lies and fire shots at his opposition, making the wild claim that the Biden administration is withholding aid and instead stealing funds for relief and channeling them towards illegal migrants.

It’s all about pushing an agenda, but hey, he’s “basically a truthful person,” according to the man himself. Trump’s tepid and passionless 90-second message is a transparent attempt to present himself as the good guy, but all we hear is his droning voice offering empty promises and false sympathies.

It’s not so unlike the latest addition to the McDonald’s menu, the Chicken Big Mac, which has received a lukewarm reception at best. That’s right, while Florida sinks beneath the waves of Hurricane Milton, the rest of the country is discussing a cheap chicken burger.

I regret to inform you that the chicken Big Mac is very mediocre pic.twitter.com/u2KlkCCC56 — Timothy Jimothy (@kaczar_soze) October 9, 2024

It’s not bad, it’s just not great either.

The Chicken Big Mac was fine. A little unwieldy w/ the chicken patties being thicker than the beef. It started to fall apart on me.

The chicken was nice and crispy, but was surprisingly bland in contrast to the sauce.

Not bad, but would not get again. It ain’t no Krabby Patty. pic.twitter.com/iplJKrc8nO — DadHazADD (@DadHasADD) October 9, 2024

McDonald’s almost botched this as badly as Trump’s hurricane message.

New #ChickenBigMac is out today nationwide. My review, it is ok, I probably would like it more with the mcCrispy chicken. I don’t like the cheap chicken sandwich and this kind of feels like two stacked together with big mac stuff. pic.twitter.com/onh6KvzTVR — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) October 10, 2024

Trump is less popular than a chicken burger

The general consensus is that the Chicken Big Mac is a bland, dry, and ultimately disappointing item doomed to be ordered once and never again. It’s somewhat poetic then, that it should be trending on X at the same time as Trump’s message. He too is bland and dry, and we’ve had him in office once, and I don’t think we really need to see him there again.

In all honesty, it seems like the Chicken Big Mac might even be more well-liked than the ex-president right now. At least a chicken burger won’t lie to you and pretend to care in order to get you to vote for it. Despite trying to appear sympathetic now, most people have seen through the former president’s act and are calling him out.

Trump’s popularity is waning and the fact that we can compare him to a lousy sandwich and the sandwich is the one that comes out on top just shows how unfit the man is to ever be anywhere near the White House again.

