Surprise surprise: Donald Trump was a frequent flier according to Epstein flight logs released by his own AG

In a world where even being convicted of half a dozen crimes cannot stop you from becoming the president of the most powerful country in the world, an authoritarian would simply stop caring about scrutiny altogether, and we fear that’s precisely what’s happening to Donald Trump as his name gets caught in yet another firestorm, this time relating to his long-time associate and condemned sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi has just fulfilled the president’s promise to release the sealed documents relating to Epstein, but their contents may fuel even more speculation and controversy rather than answering the public’s questions. For one thing, the administration decided, in a stroke of pure genius, to release the files only to selected conservative influencers, causing outrage among many current and former Trump supporters, as well as the other side of the political spectrum.

Now, it’s been revealed that Trump’s own name comes up in the flight logs a total of seven times.

That’s right; out of the hundreds of pages of flight logs and associate names and the victims’ information already revealed, Trump has been named a whopping seven times. Note that there are many more pages of info that the FBI has been withholding so far. According to the attorney general, there are “thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein” and now Bondi has asked the new FBI director Kash Patel to investigate “why the request for all documents was not followed.”

The first instance of Trump’s name comes up on page 24 of the first flight log dated Oct. 11, 1993. His name also appears on page 27 along with the names of his former wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany Trump. These three dates also had Jeffrey Epstein listed on the same flight, though what that implies and how Trump will respond to it will no doubt be a topic of much discourse in the days to come.

Speaking about the declassified files with Fox News, Bondi said: “What you’re going to see is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information. But, it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant.” That would be referring to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s biggest associate who was also found guilty of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in 2021.

Bondi had already claimed that the contents would “make you sick,” but will the administration be as forthcoming if some of that content leads its nasty incriminating way back to Trump himself? Bondi talks about accountability, saying, “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability,” but how far does the measure of that accountability reach when it comes to a president who feels neither bound by law nor answerable to anyone but himself?

It’s a sobering truth to digest, a truth that won’t sit well with most people, but I think we already know the answer to that one.

