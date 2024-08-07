TamponTim trends as Republicans attack Tim Walz for the heinous act of….providing hygiene products in girls’ bathrooms

Republicans really will attack the opposition for just about anything and everything. It doesn’t matter if a new law is unquestionably a good thing, if a Democrat implemented it, you can bet your bottom dollar that the MAGA crowd will find a reason to hate on it.

In this case, Kamala Harris’ newly appointed candidate for VP is pretty progressive when it comes to his views and policies, which has obviously led to him coming under fire from Republicans. Minnesota governor, Tim Walz brought in a new law that requires all schools in his state to supply free tampons in school bathrooms. According to AmericanExperiment.org the new law was brought into effect at the very start of 2024 and it means that all public schools in Minnesota must provide feminine hygiene products in both the boys and girls bathrooms.

For some baffling reason, this has been labeled as a bad thing by some who have taken to the internet to voice their grievances. #TamponTim has been trending on X and although it might have initially been intended as an insult, for most people it’s only made him even more likable.

Anyone else thinking the #TamponTim thing is just making Walz seem even more cool? The dude advocated for girls to get access to feminine hygiene products in school. Why is that a bad thing? — Keith Brown (@Hellmark) August 6, 2024

Another X user questioned how putting free tampons in bathrooms is supposed to be bad.

Wait, the right wing is calling him #TamponTim as a *bad* thing?



Putting free tampons in the bathroom is supposed to be *bad*?



Okay, GOP, carry on. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 6, 2024

Having a problem with free feminine hygiene products is a weird hill to die on. It’s really kind of difficult to figure out the mental gymnastics it takes to view this law as a bad thing, but luckily for us, a few people on X from the MAGA crowd were more than happy to explain just what their issue was with Tim Walz and his free tampons.

In the boys bathroom. You people play stupid really well. — Homestead Ninjas (@PrimeHomestead) August 6, 2024

So it seems that the issue here is that tampons are being provided in the boys’ bathrooms as well. What a surprise — right-wing transphobia has reared its ugly head yet again. It seems like part of the reason Republicans are grossed out by the idea is because it’s inclusive toward young people who may not identify with their assigned gender. The bill intentionally doesn’t specify “female” students in order to acknowledge the fact that “not all students who menstruate are female.”

Should have known that this would cause a short circuit in the typical MAGA supporter. Certain people will use anything to justify their hate for Walz, as pointed out by one individual who straight-up called Walz “weird and creepy” for putting tampons in the boys’ bathroom.

Tim Walz put tampons in men’s bathroom. Because he’s weird and creepy. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 7, 2024

Not sure what they’re trying to imply by saying Tim Walz is weird and creepy, or why it’s even weird or creepy at all, to be honest. It’s pretty simple, really — the boys who don’t need to use tampons can continue to use the bathrooms like they always have. For those students who may not identify as female but still menstruate, they will now have access to free hygiene products. It’s a win-win.

There has always been a bit of a stigma surrounding menstruation, and it makes you wonder if the complaints from these people go deeper than just displeasure over feminine hygiene. You have to wonder if these people just straight-up hate women. Perhaps if we could talk about it more without fear of judgment, people wouldn’t be so bothered like this.

