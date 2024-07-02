The 10 best candidates who could replace Joe Biden, ranked

President Joe Biden put the fear of God in Democrats everywhere after his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, and now there’s a lot of talk about whether he should or should not step aside and let someone else take the lead in this election. In case that does happen, we’ve put together a list of ten potential candidates who could probably run in his place.

The issue with Biden’s age is not a new one, but it was one his campaign was trying to downplay ahead of the election. At 81, he’s currently the oldest person to ever hold the office of the presidency. He’ll be 82 on Inauguration Day, which means he’ll be 86 when his term ends. 86!

If Trump wins, he’ll be the oldest inaugurated president in history at the ripe age of 78. Regardless, if these two continue on this path, we’re going to have a very old President of the United States. Also, Biden has said nothing about stepping down (yet), so at this point it’s all speculation.

10. A Dog

Hear us out. We’re about to put one of two elderly men in the highest office in the free world. How much worse can an actual dog do in that job? If we gave a dog a soundboard, honestly, would it be that different? Also, President Pup would be cute as hell.

9. Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made a run for the Democrat ticket in 2020, and her cred was significant, having passed the most legislation of any senator by the end of the 114th Congress in 2016, and spearheading the congressional focus on Russia’s involvement in the Trump election, but her campaign couldn’t quite catch fire. She didn’t have much on the name recognition side or the likability side, but she’s a politician, and I don’t think they care if people like them.

8. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Of all the names getting bandied about, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting a ton of recognition. He has a good track record in the state, where he legalized recreational marijuana and raised the minimum wage. On paper he’s great, but Trump would probably call him “J.B. Loser” or something and beat him.

7. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer is another name getting a ton of attention. There’s a movement known as “Draft Gretch,” and with Michigan being an important state for electoral college votes, it makes sense. She has so far disavowed the notion, however.

6. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

One of the lesser known commodities in the replacement chatter wheel, Shapiro is fairly new to the national stage. He’s a first-term governor but he has three huge wins in a critical swing state, proving he can get in and run a successful campaign.

6. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

There is a strong consensus that Pete Buttigieg has a strong chance of making it to the White House one day, and some people are getting behind the notion that it might have to happen now. Truth is he would probably get obliterated by Trump, but it’s not a foregone conclusion.

5. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Andy Beshear is a blue governor in a red state, something that’s not unheard of, but increasingly difficult in this partisan election season. Like everyone else, he’s being cautious about the whole Biden thing, but he did admit that Biden’s debate performance was “rough.”

4. Michelle Obama

Would Michelle Obama run? She would have, at the very least, a pretty good shot at winning. She’d also be good to go head-to-head with Trump, as he’d be more keen to watch what he says and she would have no problem going after him. She has said many times she has no interest, however.

3. Liz Cheney

While she’s incredibly unpopular with Republicans as one of the only ones with the cojones to go after Trump, history will be kind to Liz Cheney. She’s an American hero of the highest caliber: someone who puts principles above political aspirations. She would make a great President, no doubt about it.

2. Vice President Kamala Harris

This is probably the most logical choice. Kamala Harris has always been a heartbeat away from the presidency anyway, and while she’s not the most liked, she’s proven that she can hack it on the national stage. She could step right in and get things going. Likability is unfortunately a big factor though.

1. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

He’s 56. He’s well known. He’s well liked. He comes off as presidential even when he’s not trying to. If there was anyone that could maybe jump in this late in the game, it’s Newson. He has a great track record too, and he’s absolutely great on TV. If anyone could beat Trump, Newsom would probably be the one to do it.

