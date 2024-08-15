‘The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart’: Nikki Haley makes rare Republican sense with bullet points on Donald Trump’s failing campaign

For those who somehow haven’t noticed, Donald Trump has been complaining a lot lately. He has been complaining about Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, then complaining about the ascent of Biden’s replacement, Kamala Harris.

He has complained about the comparison of his crowd sizes to Harris’, then complained about the media’s coverage of those complaints. He has complained about teleprompters, complained about so-called fake news, and, according to recent inside reports, complained about the dwindling status of his campaign.

All this and he hasn’t yet complained about what should be his biggest complaint, aimed at whoever it is that’s been tasked with the unfortunate job of applying his bronzer. Trump’s list of complaints reads like a kindergartener who’s been refused candy, except in this case that candy is the presidency.

Now, even Republicans have grown tired of Trump’s complaining, as recent comments by Nikki Haley make clear. Haley — who served as ​​the U.S. ambassador to the UN during Trump’s term — appeared for an interview on Fox News earlier this week, saying Republicans need to “quit whining” about Harris and focus instead on re-energizing Trump’s campaign.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley is bashing the Trump campaign for running one of the weakest candidates and races she’s seen. It’s clear the dam is breaking within the Republican Party and the base is fracturing. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/3YT4NLay22 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 13, 2024

Haley went on to say that while she wants Trump to take the White House in November, the campaign is “not going to win” if he continues discussing Harris’ crowd sizes or her race, the latter of which seems to be a favorite talking point of Trump’s. “The American people are smart,” Haley said of the way Trump’s campaign should re-adjust, “treat them like they’re smart.”

It’s a rare and sensible take from a person whose party is also home to decidedly less sensible types (ahem, Marjorie, Lauren and Matt). It’s made all the more pressing for the fact that it comes from Haley, who just recently endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention but has since borne witness to his very public and at-times hilarious meltdown.

Nikki Haley: “What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful. She’s talking about freedom; she’s talking about a way forward. They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”#RepublicansForHarris

pic.twitter.com/GFNs9NeAlK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 14, 2024

When asked why Harris’ campaign has been able to sustain its momentum, Haley again delivered a proper response (something her former boss is incapable of doing). “What [voters] like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said. “She’s talking about freedom, she’s talking about a way forward. They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”

Haley is far from the only Republican to come to her senses in relation to Trump, with many GOPs voicing their opposition to the candidate and some even endorsing his opponent. Any time there’s a new dissenter, you can count on a fate that’s as sure as death and taxes: Trump will complain about it.

