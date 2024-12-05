‘The literal Black job of the administration’: Black Republicans have thoughts about Donald Trump’s mostly-white cabinet picks

The second Donald Trump term is looming ever closer, and Republicans are already starting to face the consequences of their actions.

First it was Trump voters learning how tariffs work and discovering, somehow for the second time, that the Affordable Care Act and Obamacare are one and the same, and now its Black Republicans facing the extremely obvious reality that Trump favors white people. He’s literally never given us reason to think anything else, and yet Black leaders across the nation are giving their best shocked Pikachu faces as Trump continues to flood his Cabinet with unqualified nepotistic white people.

Thus far, Trump has named exactly one Black selection for his Cabinet, alongside more than 50 other high-level appointments. That single Black Cabinet member is Scott Turner, who’s been tapped to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The position has become notorious for its tendency to be headed by a Black leader, but — as fellow Republicans are pointing out — that’s increasingly making it “the literal Black job of the administration.”

That’s what one Black southern Republican told ABC News, as they wondered “why is every Black person given HUD?” Last time around, the position was filled by Ben Carson, despite his lack of qualifications, seemingly just because he was Black and loyal to Trump. This time around Turner is the only person of color to secure a high-level position in the Trump government, and people are starting to grow concerned that he will never be joined by any additional Black leaders.

Diversity is massively important in government positions, as people from different background provide the context and range of experience needed to make well-rounded decisions. But Trump isn’t interested in running a well-rounded or effective government — he’s interested in optics, in further lining his pockets, and in ditching the innumerable investigations, convicted crimes, and pending legal issues weighing him down.

The decision to primarily tap white people — white men, that is — to lead the Trump administration is somehow shocking to Black Republicans, but its as obvious as the nose on your face to literally everyone else. Sure Trump tapped Marco Rubio for his Cabinet, which would make him the first Hispanic secretary of state, and he could make Scott Bessent the first openly gay Treasury secretary, and even Tulsi Gabbard would add a dash of diversity through both her youth and her status as an Asian American, but three out of dozens doesn’t a diverse Cabinet make.

Not a single person outside of the brainwashed Republican masses is even close to shocked at Trump’s picks so far, and they’re more exasperated than anything at the sudden realization crashing down on Trump supporters everywhere. “What the f**k were they expecting,” one commenter wrote below a Reddit share of the news. “The white nationalist that calls other ethnicities vermin should suddenly open up and be inclusive?”

“Candidate who ran on ending DEI doesn’t have a diverse cabinet,” another commenter sarcastically added. The overall exhaustion with this entire ordeal — that hasn’t even truly started — is clear in responses to the story, as people note that “any person dumb enough to throw their support behind this conman deserves to be ignored. Next time, choose better.”



