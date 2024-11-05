‘The trash’s name is Kamala Harris’: Dull oaf JD Vance just stepped into his political coffin and nailed himself inside

It’s Election Day in the United States of America! That means Donald Trump and his MAGA minions have been ramping up their campaign rhetoric, which primarily consists of fear-mongering, gaslighting, lies, and throwing insults. However, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance managed to up the ante by referring to the current vice president and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris as trash.

“In two days, we’re going to take out the trash, and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” Vance said during a campaign rally on the afternoon of Nov. 4. As is the norm, his comments were met with cheers from those in attendance, who also agreed when he wrongfully accused Harris of disrespecting and harboring hatred toward some hard-working Americans. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media and was shared on X by user Chris Borkowski.

Watch "JD Vance you just f'ed up in a way I've never seen in my pollical life and I worked for Sarah Palin" – Nicole Wallace

JD Vance just called Kamala Harris TRASH at his final rally in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/xjJHQ0KRPC — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) November 4, 2024

Vance has been leading into his trash reference for a few days. In Raleigh, NC, on Nov. 3, per The New York Times, he used a similar line but stopped short of mentioning Harris by name. Instead, he opted for a more generalized insult directed at all Democrats, saying that “none of our fellow citizens, whatever their politics, are garbage for thinking that Kamala Harris has done a bad job. In just two short days, we’re going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C.”

Garbage and trash have been a recurring theme in the run-up to the election after comedian Tony Hinchliffe made shockingly derogatory comments about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Democrats and even some Republicans were quick to denounce the joke. Trump aides also released a statement in an attempt to distance the former president from the remark, saying that it “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

The drama continued when President Biden, in an attempt to officially denounce the Puerto Rico comments, stuttered over his words and seemingly called all Trump supporters “garbage.” The MAGA crowd and their leader immediately took the opportunity to use the faux pas to their advantage. Along the campaign trail, Trump was spotted dressed as a garbage truck driver and talked to reporters from the passenger seat of a garbage truck.

Not to be outdone by JD Vance, Trump was seen emulating a lewd act during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1. Speaking to a crowd in North Carolina on Nov. 4, Trump said that former first lady Michelle Obama had “hit” him. He then asked his advisers if he was allowed to retaliate in kind. “I’d actually love to hit back,” he told the crowd via Rolling Stone. “But we’ll hold it a little while.”

It’s unclear if the former president does this sort of thing on purpose, or if he is just a senior citizen who should not be left to his own devices. If it is the latter, which seems likely, the man is clearly unfit to run the office of the presidency. Whatever the case, his supporters seem to love the entire circus that follows him.

