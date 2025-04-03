‘The White House will smell like curry’: Jake Tapper takes a moment to remind us who Trump adviser Laura Loomer is

Anyone who acts as an advisor to Donald Trump is pretty much guaranteed to be the pure embodiment of evil. Take MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who met with the president yesterday and allegedly pressed him into firing several members of the National Security Council in the wake of the Signal group chat leak.

Loomer visited the White House on Wednesday according to a report from The New York Times. The purpose of her visit apparently was to show her “research” which indicated that certain members of the NSC were not loyal enough to the president. I don’t suppose she asked about the Epstein Files while she was there?

Of course, taking advice from somebody like Laura Loomer is not a good move on Trump’s part, she’s almost certainly a crackpot, but for everyone who’s forgotten what kind of person she is, journalist Jake Tapper is here to remind us.

Who is Laura Loomer and why is she so hated?

It doesn’t take more than a quick Google search and a scroll through her posts to social media to find out why Loomer is such a controversial figure. In light of her recent trip to the White House Tapper decided to share a few of her most memorable moments from over the years.

As she meets with President Trump and advises firings in the National Security Council, a brief reminder of who Laura Loomer is, in her own words: pic.twitter.com/5lpySUcxwj — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 3, 2025

So openly racist individuals who say the most foul things on the internet while sharing nonsense conspiracy theories and celebrate the deaths of immigrants are apparently allowed access to one of the most powerful people in the world and everybody is okay with that? In a more sane universe she would have been thrown out the Oval Office the second she opened her mouth.

Let’s not forget, her post about Kamala Harris went so far that even JD Vance had to come forward and say he didn’t “like those comments.”

It’s been common knowledge that Loomer is an outright despicable person for a long time so why is she, of all people, allegedly advising the president on what to do with the NSC? On top of just generally being an unpleasant person, She’s a full blown conspiracy theorist, any insights she could have possibly offered Trump are very unlikely to be based in actual fact as proven by her whole “9/11 was an inside job” malarkey. No doubt Trump knows all of this, he just doesn’t care.

Several NSC members were fired

After her meeting with Trump, at least six members were apparently dismissed. the firings were reportedly the direct result of the president’s meeting with Loomer. Speaking to CNN on Thursday she declined to divulge any details about her meeting “out of respect for President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office.”

Loomer did promise to continue supporting the president and reiterating the importance of strong vetting so she’ll likely be back again in the future.

