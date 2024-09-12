‘The Wieners Circle remains undefeated’: This iconic Chicago hot dog stand just demolished Trump’s dog-eating lies

By now you’ve no doubt heard Donald Trump’s ludicrous claim that immigrants are eating peoples’ pets in Ohio. His statement during the presidential debate has made him a national laughing stock and rightly so, with countless memes already being circulated online.

Recommended Videos

It’s a wonderful dogpile of people dunking on Donald, with the hashtag THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS still trending on X two days later. Now, legendary Chicago hot dog stand The Wieners Circle has gotten involved with a cheeky little dig at the former president. The sign outside the store either welcomes immigrants to “eat our dogs,” or is stating that immigrants do so, but in either case, the internet is absolutely loving it.

The Wieners Circle remains undefeated. pic.twitter.com/ryEkNyp5jM — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) September 12, 2024

For those not in the know, Trump has gone bark-raving mad, having proclaimed during the presidential debate that the immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating house pets with the desperate cry “they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats!” The Trump supporters took this and ran with it, with JD Vance exacerbating things by pointing the finger at Haitian immigrants.

But those with a modicum of sanity weren’t buying it. As you’ve probably guessed, this was all hogwash, (or should I say dogwash) nothing like what Trump describes is happening in Springfield whatsoever, and the local police department have already said as much.

The Wiener always wins

From wienerscirclechicago.com

But anyways, back to The Wieners Circle; aside from its delicious food, the eating establishment is known for being wholly anti-Trump, often mocking the former president in the best ways possible. Who could forget when The Wieners Circle unveiled the “Trump Footlong?” A comically small 3-inch hot dog, which was a not-so-subtle dig at the convicted felon’s manhood – something which Star Wars star Mark Hamill found pretty hilarious.

In this day and age, places like The Wieners Circle are hard to come by. A restaurant that stands by its political principles? Get outa here! But this small hot dog stand in Chicago has shown time and time again that it’s willing to put its money where it’s mouth is — just last month, the store offered free hot dogs to anyone at the Democratic National Convention who visited the Planned Parenthood mobile clinic.

Anyways, this whole eating dogs and other pets comment from Trump has clearly caused him a great deal of embarrassment, as it should, but it’s nice to know that no one on the internet is going to let him live this down. It almost seems like this opportunity was handed to The Wieners Circle on a silver platter. How could it not leap at such a perfect chance to dump on Trump, while simultaneously promoting their own legendary hot dogs?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy