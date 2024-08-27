‘It’s not a trip to Chicago without a visit to The Wieners Circle’: Mark Hamill offers a cheeky layup to Barack Obama’s savage Donald Trump burn

The Democratic National Convention has come and gone but Mark Hamill just can’t resist reflecting on one of the event’s most jaw-dropping moments.

Recommended Videos

While the four-day convention in Chicago was brimming with notable moments, from Michelle Obama’s mic drop-worthy speech to the wholesomeness personified that is Gus Walz, the DNC’s buzziest moment came courtesy of Barack Obama.

If you’re unaware of the savagery displayed by the former president, then let me tell you it involves a cheeky hand gesture, an anatomical innuendo, and a reference to Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes.

Naturally, a former president making a penis joke inevitably prompted passionate reactions from the internet, actor Billy Baldwin and of course Trump himself. After getting wind of the joke, Trump slammed Obama for “getting personal”, even though “getting personal” has been his modus operandi ever since he descended that elevator.

Hamill is still swept up in the Obama jab, with the actor taking to X to breathe new life into the DNC joke. Hamill — who attended the convention and regularly weighed in on its biggest moments — shared an image of himself outside The Weiners Circle, a restaurant in Chicago.

It's not a trip to Chicago without a visit to The Wieners Circle.#SizeMatters 🌭 pic.twitter.com/KZQ1g7pGtZ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 25, 2024

Given the name of the restaurant, you might be able to get where this is going, but The Weiners Circle made it explicit with the text on its marquee. “Now serving Trump footlongs. It’s three inches.” Even restaurateurs can’t help but join in on the wiener chatter around Trump, and Hamill can’t get enough.

The actor appears chuffed while pointing to the sign and creating a pinching gesture with his fingers, which he also made explicit with the hashtag #sizematters. “It’s not a trip to Chicago without a visit to The Wieners Circle,” the Star Wars star wrote.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time Trump’s, shall we say… package has made headlines. In 2018, Trump’s alleged mistress Stormy Daniels discussed the former president’s (likely bronzed) manhood in her memoir Full Disclosure, describing it “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small”, memorably comparing it to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart“. (This ruined Toad for us).

Later, for more visually inclined learners, Daniels swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! To select the most accurate size from a mushroom lineup provided by the host. It seems the size of Trump’s junk has become something of a running joke since then, helped along by Obama, and he doesn’t help matters by consistently inflating the actual size of his rally crowds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy