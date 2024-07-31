‘They have Kid Rock, Kevin Sorbo, and a dolphin aficionado’: Josh Gad perfectly explains why MAGAs are already losing the political ‘Endgame’ battle of our times

Things are looking more and more grim for the MAGA state of affairs. Their presidential candidate continues to give “unhinged” a bad name, their VP pick has the personality of a wet pair of socks, and their most influential supporters left fame behind decades ago.

Recommended Videos

It’s not a good time to be a Trump supporter. All of the above might not be enough to sink a political campaign, but when compared against what Kamala Harris is working with — a hugely energized supporter base, a charismatic, capable, and intelligent leader, and a complete lack of eye-popping controversy to weigh her down — their situation starts to look dire.

Add to that the bottom of the barrel selections they have when it comes to famous support, and Trump’s campaign is circling the drain. While he’s pulling support from reject Star Wars Karen and the least-memorable Baldwin brother, Harris is absolutely raking in celebrity backers.

This fact was cheerily noted in the White Dudes for Harris call by none other than Disney star Josh Gad, who hilariously listed the bottom of the barrel selections Trump has to pick from. “Quick observation, they have Kid Rock, Kevin Sorbo, and a dolphin aficionado,” the Frozen star said. “We have the Hulk, Samwise Gamgee, Luke Skywalker, and Mayor Pete, just on this Zoom. That’s pretty damn cool.”

Josh Gad NAILED IT on the White Dudes for Kamala Harris call.



“They have Kid Rock, Kevin Sorbo and a dolphin aficionado. We have the Hulk, Samwise Gamgee, Luke Skywalker, and Mayor Pete. That’s pretty damn cool!”



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/o3uidKAkho — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 30, 2024

He’s not wrong. While celebrity endorsements certainly aren’t everything — its regular Americans, voting with their conscience that matter most — it’s hard to deny the appeal of the lineup on Harris’ side. If these were fighter selections in a video game, it’s clear to see which side would win, and it wouldn’t be much of a fight.

Particularly since that’s not even close to the entire list of high-profile figures backing the Harris campaign. Once you add the Dude, Danny Ocean, Lieutenant Sulu, and the supreme leader of the Shondaverse into the mix, there’s simply no comparing the two camps. Harris has more legitimate celebrities backing her than Trump could dream of, and even more flood in every day.



Might as well add Olaf to that list — Bearclaw if you’re nasty — since the goofy little snowman himself delivered the remarks, bulking the Harris corner up to an 11 while Trump sifts through Hollywood rejects and fringe, radical figures. And, since this really is the Endgame showdown of our time, we on the left couldn’t be happier to have so many heroes ready and willing to fight for our nation’s future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy