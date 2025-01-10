‘They have to cheat to win’: North Carolina Supreme Court pick would like 60K votes tossed out, please

After spending actual years screeching about “stolen elections” and voter fraud, it seems the far-right is happily flip-flopping on its former stance.

North Carolina Republican Jefferson Griffin is certainly on-board with the reversal, as he works overtime to steal an election right out from under his opponent. The 44-year-old ran against Democratic Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs in hopes of relieving her of her seat on the court, but ultimately lost by a razor-thin margin. He’s refusing to accept that loss, in tried-and-true Republican fashion, and is now hoping to get his state’s highest court to back him.

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Supreme Court voted in early 2025 to prevent the state’s Board of Elections from certifying the results of the race, which Riggs won by 734 votes. It’s a narrow margin, and Griffin has already demanded several recounts, but both a full machine recount and a partial hand recount failed to supply Griffin with the win he wanted.

They have to cheat to win — Suzanne (@HRSociology) January 8, 2025

So he decided to turn his extremely punchable face to other means. Instead of taking the L gracefully, Griffin took the Republican route and claimed election fraud, promptly filing hundreds of legal challenges across the state’s 100 counties. He claims more than 60,000 votes were cast illegally in the election — either by voters without proper identification on file or those voting from overseas — and used the law to try and toss them out. Unfortunately, the Democrat majority in the state elections board rejected each of the three categories of protest Griffin brought forward, leaving him with no alternative but to go to the Supreme Court itself.

Which is exactly what he did. When actually winning failed to manifest, and then his subsequent attempts to challenge his loss likewise failed, Griffin decided to take the Trump route and cheat the system. So he’s now asking the state’s Republican-controlled Court to toss out the 60,000 votes he claims were cast illegally, which would secure him a victory in the race.

Isn’t it strange how every time a person casts their vote illegally, it’s always for a Democrat? Particularly considering that other recent claims of voter fraud were revealed as soundly false, and completely motivated by a petulant toddler incapable of accepting a loss.

The general public wasted no time in soundly dragging Griffin over his attempts to ignore Democracy in favor of a stolen victory. As one commenter aptly noted, “North Carolinians have spoken, and Republicans aren’t listening.”

After losing TWO recounts, North Carolina Republicans are pulling a desperate last-minute power grab to prevent @AllisonJRiggs from keeping her seat on NC’s Supreme Court by striking over 60,000 ballots.



North Carolinians have spoken, and Republicans aren't listening. pic.twitter.com/1vJ1pdxJKl — Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) January 7, 2025

Other users pointed out that Griffin clearly feels emboldened by Trump’s own attempts to overturn election results he finds disfavorable. With someone so morally bankrupt steering the country, its little wonder he’s inspiring soulless copycats.

When Trump can attempt to overthrow American democracy and suffer ZERO consequences, it shouldn't surprise anyone that North Carolina Republicans think they can block the certification of Democratic Justice Allison Riggs as the winner of her state Supreme Court. The fascist… — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 8, 2025

A North Carolina Republican got 734 less votes than his Democratic opponent in the state’s supreme court race.



Now, he wants the court to decide the winner.



This isn’t democracy. https://t.co/LQl92IOAWF — Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) January 7, 2025

Clever web users also worked to throw Griffin’s own logic in his face, and — while it likely won’t impact the coming North Carolina decision much — their takeaways are undeniably thought-provoking. After all, as a tweet from “North Carolina’s leading think tank fighting for freedom, justice, and an economy that works for everyone,” aptly ponders, “If the official Republican position is that anywhere from 60,000-225,000 ballots in North Carolina were cast illegally in 2024, then why are they only demanding that the state Supreme Court race be reversed?”

If the official Republican position is that anywhere from 60,000-225,000 ballots in North Carolina were cast illegally in 2024, then why are they only demanding that the state Supreme Court race be reversed?



By this logic, shouldn't Donald Trump's narrow win be overturned too? — Carolina Forward (@ForwardCarolina) January 7, 2025

After all, if all those votes really were cast illegally, that likely means that at least a few thousand of the votes cast for Donald Trump — who won the key state in November — were likewise cast unlawfully. “By this logic, shouldn’t Donald Trump’s narrow win be overturned too?”

