‘This will get people back buying Teslas’: MAGA army shows up to defend dealership but ends up scaring buyers away

MAGA have been spotted mobilizing in an effort to protect one of Elon Musk’s Tesla showrooms for free, proving that they clearly have too much time on their hands but not enough brains to do anything actually productive.

A whole convoy of truck-driving patriots descended upon the showroom in Rocklin, CA, complete with an abundance of flags and signs showing their support. Ironically, despite the apparent love for Musk and his cars, not a single one of the trucks recorded defending the Tesla dealership is a Cybertruck.

Elon Musk does not deserve help

Musk is the richest man in the world, working and middle class people do not owe him a thing, so it’s sad and a little bit embarrassing to see so many people spending their own free time standing outside “defending” a bunch of cheaply made electric vehicles. Musk does not deserve the people’s help, he already has the government threatening to put Tesla vandals behind bars for “terrorism.”

The protests against Musk’s vehicle company have not shown any signs of slowing down but to be fair, he brought a lot of this heat on himself and now he’s paying the price.

The MAGA crowd are just scaring away customers

Besides, the huge crowd of flag-waving MAGA hooligans is no doubt a little intimidating for potential buyers. Who would want to fight through such a scary bunch of people just to buy a Tesla?

So in reality these people are more likely putting more people off Tesla and are therefore hurting Elon Musk’s wallet even more, and just as it was looking like the billionaire’s company might recover. On second thought maybe they should carry on with their dealership defending.

