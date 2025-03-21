Forgot password
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. After shunning the annual Kennedy Center Honors during his first term in the White House, Trump fired the center’s president, removed the bipartisan board of Biden appointees and named himself Chairman of the storied music, theater and dance institution. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A Tesla Supercharger station is vandalized with the words Elon is a Nazi scum on January 31, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Politics
‘WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!’: Donald Trump screeches that anyone who harms a Tesla will face decades behind bars

No wonder Tesla owners are rapidly selling up.
David James
|

Published: Mar 21, 2025 06:46 am

Times are tough all over, but spare a thought for Tesla owners. Many of them will have purchased their cars when Elon Musk was considered an inspirational figure or, at worst, an embarrassing nuisance. Sadly it’s now impossible to live your life without seeing his saggy-faced rictus grin plastered all over the news as he Nazi salutes his way into political power.

Musk is indelibly linked with Tesla, with its surging value propelling him to unimaginable riches. But now, after cozying up to Donald Trump, the wheels have fallen off (occasionally literally). The Tesla brand, Tesla vehicles, and Tesla owners are now firmly in the political crosshairs, with protests outside dealerships, vehicles being vandalized, and the company’s value in freefall.

It’s gotten so bad Tesla owners are buying bumper stickers pleading with would-be vandals “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy!”, Trump himself got roped into what amounted to a humiliating White House Tesla infomercial, and there’s a website claiming to have the personal information of all Tesla owners.

Trump and Musk are in panic mode, and after insisting that damaging Teslas was “domestic terrorism” the president is now vowing that anyone “caught sabotaging” Teslas may be facing decades behind bars and vowed that law enforcement is on the case:

In actuality, as Trump well knows, even he can’t do much to make this late-night blathering a reality. Creating a law giving specific protections to the Tesla brand would be ridiculous even by Trump standards and a law mandating long sentences for vandalizing any car would be unenforceable. Plus, even with presidential might behind them, police departments simply have too much else to do to prioritize vehicular vandalism.

Sadly for Tesla owners, they’re just going to have to accept that their vehicle is now a target for political protest regardless of whether they’re fans of Trump and Musk. Many have sighed and bit the bullet, selling their cars simply to avoid being linked with the new administration. Business Insider spoke to a few disgruntled Tesla owners, with one summing up the mood as simply “I was embarrassed to be seen driving it”.

This wave of Tesla sales is inevitably driving down the price of the car on the second-hand market, so if you’re tempted the time to get rid of the car is now. After all, there’s no indication Musk will pull back from his embrace of Trump, and who knows what could be around the corner? He’s already thrown out a Nazi salute, maybe in a month he’ll goosestep onstage wearing a pristine SS uniform with a swastika armband?

