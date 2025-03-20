Are Tesla owners in danger? Personal information of everyone who bought one of Elon’s cars is leaked online amid wave of vehicular vandalism

A website publicly sharing the personal details of every single Tesla owner in the United States has caused a great deal of concern online as people are labelling it a form of terrorism.

“Dogequest,” as the site is known, first popped up on people’s radars on Wednesday but it wasn’t long before it was taken down. There was widespread condemnation of the website which featured an interactive map supposedly showing visitors where their nearest Tesla owner was – it gave specific details including full names, contact details, and of course, the owner’s address. The cursor was also a Molotov cocktail in case there were any doubts over what the purpose of Dogequest was.

People across the U.S. have been vandalizing Teslas

The appearance of the site comes during a particularly concerning period for Tesla owners. Elon Musk’s recent decision to get involved in politics and start throwing casual Nazi salutes has left a bad taste in many mouths and it doesn’t help that he’s literally the richest man in the world. As such people have been lashing out, vandalising anything related to Musk, be it his cars, Cybertucks, or charging stations. It’s gotten to the point where the billionaire has had to call on his pet president to tell people that vandalizing his vehicles counts as domestic terrorism.

However, not everyone is lashing out in such extreme ways. Most have chosen to simply boycott the car company and so far it’s been having an effect on Tesla shares, so much so that Musk actually seems to be growing concerned while Trump has tried to claim such a boycott is illegal.

Dogequest caused outrage

Given all that’s been going on these past few weeks a site like Dogequest is bound to turn a few heads. Many are concerned over the fact that someone would make a site encouraging acts of vandalism, not to mention the people who could get hurt on both sides.

Some people made some pretty concerning threats, which perfectly demonstrates how the mere existence of this site could be dangerous.

Whoever owns dogequest will be responsible for the death of whoever tries to come to my house. I have kids. Remove my name now. First and only warning. @elonmusk @AGPamBondi — Red In Tech 🇺🇸❤️ (@RedinTech1) March 18, 2025

Whoever was running the website was allegedly demanding people send proof that they had sold their Tesla in order to get their personal information removed.

Elon Musk himself addressed all the hatred his company was getting – he played victim and accusing the left of being the side of hatred and violence.

The White House condemned the site as well with a statement from Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt saying, “We certainly think it’s despicable the violence that has been taken against Tesla.”

The site may be gone now, but vandalism against Elon Musk’s cars continues. On Tuesday, a Tesla service center was set ablaze by an individual with a Molotov cocktail. Many want to see Musk’s company crash and burn whether that is in a stock market sense, or a literal sense.

