Tim Walz teases a 2028 presidential run, assuming America still exists by then

President Tim Walz has a nice ring to it. Let’s be honest, just a few months into 2025 and President Donald Trump’s second term, almost anyone else would be a pleasant and uplifting change. But, in this case, Walz is so kind and capable that it’s, well, nice to imagine him being voted into office.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview on The New Yorker Radio Hour, Walz responds to a question about running for president in 2028 by saying, “If I think I could offer something…I would certainly consider that.”

Screengrab via CBS News

Because he’s Walz, aka one of the most positive politicians around, he proves his humble nature and adds, “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.” Well, considering the person who currently has the job is absolutely arrogant enough and thinks they can handle it when they clearly can’t, Walz would be a solid candidate. As he continues in his podcast interview, people shouldn’t “have ambition for elected office” because they “should have a desire to do it if you’re asked to serve. And that’s kind of where I’m at.”

But what will the U.S. look like by the time Americans head to the polls in Nov. 2028? Will Trump have figured out a way to convince people to allow him a third term? That’s supposed to be a wild idea, but the way things are going, it’s hard to know what’s realistic and what’s not.

In a perfect world, a presidential candidate would be likable but genuine, realistic about the country’s problems, but also hopeful enough to want to fix them. If that doesn’t describe Walz, what does? And in a political cycle where digging up a candidate’s past and wanting there to be as much dirty laundry as possible is the name of the game, that’s not the story being told during the 2024 U.S. election. Instead, adults who were once Mankato West High School students shared how much they loved him. In an interview with the BBC, Josh Jagdfeld said, “He’s warm, engaging, cares about everybody he talks to. That’s exactly the same Tim Walz I knew.”

Thanks for having me, Montana Dems!



Americans in red states and blue are feeling the pain of Trump’s policies, and Democrats in states we lost are fired up and more organized than ever to do something about it. https://t.co/vtZ1DrM4gR — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 4, 2025

Whether teaching social studies, running for V.P., or doing his job as the Governor of Minnesota, Walz enjoys being there for others. As he said in his podcast interview, he thinks of running for higher office as being “asked to serve.” That’s a huge difference from Donald Trump, who seems to think it means firing basically anyone who works in the government, insulting world leaders like it’s nothing, and dismantling every human right imaginable. You know, just for fun.

Although time will tell if Walz will throw his hat in the 2028 presidential ring, it seems fair to say that a lot of people would likely be happy to vote for the guy who called the GOP “weird.” But, given the bleak things happening daily in 2025, from Trump’s tarriffs to RFK Jr.’s initial response to the measles outbreak, everyone is going to breathe a massive sigh of relief if a kind-hearted person like Walz emerges victorious after whatever the 2028 election looks like.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy