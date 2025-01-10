Trump bestie RFK Jr. accused of voter fraud

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) committed voter fraud in the 2024 presidential election, according to Accountable.US, a left-leaning U.S. corporate and political watchdog group, in a complaint sent to New York’s Division of Election Law Enforcement.

According to Accountable.US, RFK, Trump’s pick for Health Secretary in Trump’s second term, cast his vote in the 2024 election by mail, registered from a New York address where he doesn’t reside. According to New York law, the group says, that’s a felony. (Since RFK Jr — a former Democrat — cozied up to Trump, one wonders who he voted for.)

Accountable.US has the receipts

Accountable says the issue with RFK’s New York address was already settled in New York court rulings and affirmed by the Supreme Court. RFK, a former independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, suspended his campaign but fought to keep his name on the ballot in New York.

New York courts, however, said RFK — who lives in California — would be struck from the ballot because he didn’t live at the New York address used on his nominating petition, violating New York law, and that verdict was upheld by New York’s Third Judicial Department, and the SCOTUS in September. RFK supporters say he gathered enough petition signatures to remain.

In light of that fact, “Mr. Kennedy was clearly aware of the verdicts holding that

he was not a legal resident of this [Katonah, NY) address. Despite this undisputable knowledge, Mr. Kennedy voted from the property anyway.

It added, “By knowingly voting from a residence that several New York courts had already determined was not his legal residence,” Kennedy knowingly violated New York election law.

“There is demonstrable evidence that Mr. Kennedy illegally voted from an address that is

not his residence. We urge your office to immediately commence an investigation into this matter and to act swiftly to enforce any violations of New York law,” it concluded.

Multiple reports say RFK Jr. and his legal team did not respond to requests for comment. Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk told Politico, “Not actually living in New York in the eyes of the law allegedly did not stop RFK Jr. from casting his election ballot there illegally.”

RFK as health secretary is far from settled, anyway

RFK’s becoming head of the Department of Health and Human Services has yet to be approved by Congress. On that note, Carrk added, “Senators should press Kennedy on whether he intends to play by his own rules and thumb his nose at the law as HHS Secretary, like President-elect Trump is wont to do.”

RFK is a known vaccine skeptic who has spread misinformation regarding vaccines and autism and that industrial chemicals in water affect children’s gender and sexuality, among other fringe beliefs. And for this reason, his nomination as head of HHS was already in doubt. Around the same time that Accountable.US filed their complaint, 17,000 doctors signed an open letter urging Senators to reject him.

“As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately,” the letter read, according to CBS News. “Reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination and demand qualified leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, the protection of public health, and the well-being of all Americans. The health and security of our nation depend on it,” it concluded.

