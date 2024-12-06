Uh oh, naughty Spain is selling statues of Trumpy taking a dumpy, and they’re selling bigly

Donald Trump looks set to be caught in a compromising position in countless homes across Spain this Christmastime as “pooper” figurines on sale in the European nation are reportedly in “massive” demand.

Recommended Videos

While the idea of inviting Trump into your house so he can defecate on your Christmas decorations is not exactly anyone’s notion of the perfect way to spend the holidays (except maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene), novelty nativity scene figures depicting the present-elect mid-poop are selling faster than you can say “covfefe.”

Believe it or not, these mighty morphin poopin tootin Trump toys are part of a grand tradition in Spain’s north easterly region of Catalonia. Known as caganers (or, more colloquially, “poopers”) these figures posed with their buttocks exposed have been placed in nativity displays to liven up the festive time with some cheeky fun since as far back as the 18th century. Back in the day, they were usually shepherds or other regular players in Baby Jesus’ repertoire, but these days the tradition has grown to include famous figures. Hence the best-selling favorite this year, the Dumping Trump.

These clay figures of Donald defecating have been painstakingly and lovingly handcrafted by some of Catalonia’s finest model-makers. As you can see, they come with beautiful paint apps, with a splash of red even giving each of the Trump poopers a bleeding ear.

Trump Christmas 'pooper' figurine in 'massive' demand in Spain https://t.co/44fiU1mFOZ pic.twitter.com/gsKnPojGji — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) December 5, 2024

Sergi Alos, CEO of Caganer.com, the proprietors of the Trump pooper, joked that the figure being the biggest seller of this year’s stock matches his clear win in the recent election. Although this is a runaway victory the Home Alone 2 star might not be so keen to land. “Trump has been massive, overwhelming, just like in the elections,” Alos said (via Reuters).

Caganer.com has made a tradition of rolling out Trump figurines at the end of election years, as the company did the same thing in both 2016 and 2020. The selection of celebrity caganers on sale rotates every Christmas. This year’s stock features a variety of international political figures, the more controversial the better. Other best-sellers of 2024 besides Trump include France’s Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Although this is not the first time Trump has been gifted with a caganer clone, this is the perfect year for the poorly toilet-trained toys to become best-sellers as rumors about his lack of bowel control have been swirling for months now. The incoming POTUS poop machine has been accused of filling his adult diaper in court, even, not to mention insiders say a certain scatological stench follows him around.

Literally translated, caganer means “the fertilizer” because the figures were originally seen not just as gimmicky decorations but as good luck charms — the caganer would fertilize the soil of the nativity scene with his plastic poop and therefore the household would be blessed with a bountiful harvest for the year ahead. So, for the only time in the history of his political career, Trump and his crap is actually a good thing. Truly, it is a Christmas miracle.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy