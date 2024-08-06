‘Waiting for a call from ‘Saturday Night Live’’: A ‘Looney Tunes: Back in Action’ star has already been named Tim Walz’s perfect ‘SNL’ counterpart

Somebody get Maya Rudolph on the phone, because the internet might have just discovered which actor could potentially play opposite of her in SNL skits this fall.

For some background, Saturday Night Live has notably cast a variety of actors and actresses to portray high-profile politicians in a range of comedic skits — including Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton. And as fantastic as that duo were together, it’s hard to outperform the brilliant performance that is Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

So when the time came for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and pass the torch over to Harris, netizens were immediately uplifted and in demand of once again seeing Rudolph portray the current VP. Luckily, Rudolph has already signed on to return to SNL in the Fall — and one has to wonder if Steve Martin will join her as Governor Tim Walz.

The votes are already in, and it’s clear that comedy aficionados all across X desperately want to see Martin in the role — especially given his eerie resemblance to the Minnesota politician.

so Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right pic.twitter.com/EnMRjXzPni — Abby Barr (@1AbbyRoad) August 6, 2024

Maya Rudolph and Steve Martin… The vibes, you guys. MY HEART!!! https://t.co/Vpoh0XLq9f — Kimberly Dilts (@kmdilts) August 6, 2024

Portraying Walz on national television would certainly be a giant step up from playing the manipulative Mr. Chairman in 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action, but there’s absolutely no denying that Martin has the comedic chops to give us plenty of meme-able moments that will probably make the real-life Donald Trump toss buckets of ketchup at the walls and eat a truckload of Big Macs to cope.

The best part? Walz signed “a Taylor Swift bill” that helped to protect online ticket purchases through Ticketmaster. So if Martin ends up portraying Governor Walz on SNL, perhaps Swift can be the musical guest for the episode? Never say never.

