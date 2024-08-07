‘Walz is a massive gift to Republicans,’ says Vivek Ramaswamy, who is not

Democratic vice president nominee Tim Walz might have been next to no one last week, but the Minnesotan governor has quickly captivated America. Well, half of America.

Recommended Videos

In the wake of the Harris campaign announcement, the right is losing its mind. Politicians and talking heads have started banging the drum of panic. Among their number is entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has somehow maintained relevance long past his expiration date.

Walz is a massive gift to Republicans. The media keeps trying to hand Kamala the race on a silver platter, but apparently she refused to accept it. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 6, 2024

Taking to X, Ramaswamy declared Walz, “A massive gift to Republicans.” In a classic example of every accusation is an admission, it’s almost the exact same thing being said about Donald Trump’s own VP pick, J.D. Vance.

So, what proof does Ramaswamy have for why Walz is supposedly a terrible choice? None, of course! He went on to say, “The media keeps trying to hand Kamala the race on a silver platter, but apparently she refused to accept it.” Since President Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection on July 21, Harris’ campaign has captivated Americans weary of Trumpian politics. While the media has certainly sensationalized the historical switch, the excitement over her campaign is palpable.

The left immediately and almost unanimously rallied behind the current vice president, whose campaign has already launched several memorable slogans, including the new “weird” movement. Tim Walz was the first to throw out the simple word, using it to point out how Trump has nothing in common with the average American. The simple word has enraged the right who, despite years of name-calling, find it deeply offensive. Ramaswamy was one of the first to show his ruffled feathers.

Though Ramaswamy hasn’t clarified why he thinks Walz will tank the ticket, plenty of lunatics in his comments provided their own hot takes. The reasons ranged from pointing out a DUI Walz was arrested for in 1995, to accusations of socialism. Walz is certainly a progressive leader but trying to paint things like free lunches to children, affordable higher education for families making less than $80K annually, and paid family/medical leave in a bad light shows just how far out of touch the MAGA leaders are.

After a rally in Georgia that was absolutely packed, things are looking good for the Harris-Walz ticket. The same can’t be said of Trump’s campaign, which is bogged down by a deeply unlikeable VP, and a man with 34 felony counts who is currently melting down on his social media platform, Truth Social. If Ramaswamy wants to do damage to the campaign, he’s going to have to come up with something a little less vague. Better yet, he could just fade back into relative obscurity where he belongs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy