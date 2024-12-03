‘We all knew it was coming’: A Michigan Rep says gay marriage should be illegal again as Trump slithers ever closer to his next term

Donald Trump‘s supporters spent literal months telling everyone the president-elect had never laid eyes on Project 2025, but now that the last few weeks of Biden’s presidency are slipping like grains of sand through an hourglass, their pretense is also quickly slipping away. That blueprint for Gilead is alive and well, and its biggest supporters are feeling more than bold as they proclaim their alliance with the United States of Trump.

Michigan Representative and relative nobody Josh Schriver took to X to espouse his “not remotely controversial, nor extreme” views that straight Americans should unequivocally revoke their gay brothers and sisters’ rights to wed. The incredibly controversial and very extreme statement left bystanders shaking their heads in disgust and confusion and has left the LGBTQIA+ population beyond frustrated.

Screengrab from @mmpadellan.bsky.social‬

We have to wonder who the Michigander has been spending time with. Threatening to revoke the privileges of around 10% of the population should turn the heads of most U.S. citizens, but in Trump’s America, gays are just another minority. And there is nothing MAGA hates more than minorities.

The revolting tweet comes as no surprise to anyone who’s been keeping an eye on the Michigander. His policies are anti-trans, pro-Christian Nationalism, anti-choice, and in favor of firearms to the extreme. The true shock comes from his willingness to say something so grotesque in such a public place, but with absolute crazies like Marjorie Taylor Greene constantly spewing garbage to get attention, he’s clearly feeling quite bold.

The representative doubled down on his backward rhetoric, sharing a video of Barack Obama mirroring his talking point. The clips showed Obama’s now-infamous 2008 speech, during which the former president claimed he was not in favor of gay marriage. Unfortunately for Josh and his point, by 2012, Obama was in favor of gay couples’ right to marriage and eventually legalized the practice by 2015. It’s called growth, Joshua, or as Obama called it, “an evolution.”

But Schriver clearly has a narrative all his own when it comes to gay marriage. His post continued, “America only ‘accepted’ gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling. America 2124 doesn’t have to be as dysfunctional as America 2024.”

There is no rational reason to deny same-sex couples access to marriage. The right to wed does very little to impact straight couples; the only issue comes from extra competition for wedding venues. Speaking of, the wedding industry is a billion-dollar beast and gay couples only add to the excessive economic gains. It’s estimated that same-sex couples have contributed nearly $4 billion to the wedding industry since the 2015 Obergefell decision.

It’s not the first incredibly bad hot take Schriver has opined on X. Earlier this year, the GOP rep. lost his staff and committee assignments after posting about the racist “great replacement theory,” which claims that a secret cabal is dead set on “diminishing the influence of white people.” It’s clear Schriver is a nutjob content with sharing baseless lies and endangering lives with his dangerous rhetoric. The good news is that Schriver is on his second — and hopefully last — year in office. Fingers crossed that come 2025, his constituents will show the brain-dead politician and his blowhard opinions the door.

