‘We all know what she wanted to say’: Telepathy must be real, because every person in America knew the word on Kamala’s mind in this debate moment

One month ago, Democratic candidate and VP Kamala Harris hilariously shared her favorite curse word with the world — albeit without letting the actual word slip. Last night, when the time came to debate Donald Trump in one of the most important showdowns in U.S. history, every viewer almost heard that favored expletive slip out.

During one of the spiciest moments of the hotly-anticipated debate, Harris outlined Trump’s “negotiation” ​​in regards to the U.S.-Afghan relations, noting how Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David — a historic retreat significant to American diplomatic history. As she pushed on and called out Trump’s tomfoolery, the VP paused briefly to take a glance at Trump and started with: “This.… former president.” Allow this hilarious TikToker to fill in the rest.

The jaw-dropping moment, ollectively being referred to as “the pause heard ‘round the world” all across social media platforms, nearly resulted in Harris letting her favorite expletive fly through her lips. And, if you’re curious to learn what curse word is her favorite, then feel free to check out the post below:

From her lips briefly forming a subtle ‘M’ to watching the gears turn in her head as she practiced some admirable self-restraint, engaged voters were convinced that she was seconds away from putting Trump in his place and exercising her right to deliver a helping of freedom of speech.

Now, let’s not mince words here — we know exactly what she wanted to say publicly on live television, but given how utterly intelligent and composed she is as both a politician and former prosecutor, we can only assume that she quickly understood that attempting to gauge a reaction out of Trump with expletives would have only been seen as stooping to his childish level.

So instead of allowing intrusive thoughts to win and profanities to fly, Harris borrowed some mindful inspiration from Michelle Obama, took the high road and dismantle Trump with clear, concrete facts. And while we might never receive the golden chance of hearing the elegant VP allow a profanity to slip, young voters desperate for a change were certainly in the same boat as Harris while watching the fiery debate.

Expletive aside, at least we were able to catch several of Harris’ beloved laughing bouts as she successfully tore the house down. Then again, with the poster child for tomfoolery standing at the podium beside you, you almost can’t help but laugh.

