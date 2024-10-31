‘Well this is adorable’: A ‘Law and Order’ icon teams up with Doug Emhoff to deliver a scathing message about ‘especially heinous’ DJT

Law & Order: SVU is a cultural phenomenon. Twenty-six seasons in and counting, it maintains as a top millennial comfort show, despite its anything but comfortable content.

Recommended Videos

Kamala Harris is also a cultural phenomenon — a femininomenon, if you will — and her hubby, Doug Emhoff, is leaning into that status with the crossover to end all crossovers. His personal TikTok account was overtaken just a few weeks ahead of the presidential election by SVU icon BD Wong, who played Dr. George Huang on the program across more than half of its seasons so far. Wong joined Emhoff on the mega-popular social media app to deliver a message tailor-made for Law & Order fans, and it couldn’t have found a more eager audience.

Wong channels years of SVU work as he recites the classic opening to the iconic series, with just a few relevant tweaks. “In the American political system, a presidential candidate who has been convicted of 34 felonies is considered especially heinous,” the actor says, channeling a familiar stoicism. “In Washington D.C., a dedicated former prosecutor is challenging this convicted felon as part of an elite squad known as Kamala Harris for President. This is her moment, and I am on her team.”

The video’s charm factor is ramped up a few hundredfold by the unexpected appearance of Emhoff himself, who pokes his head into frame at the tail-end of the video. The utterly charming 60-year-old grins into the camera as Wong trails off, before a cheery “Oh hi Doug!” concludes the clip. It’s all wrapped up like an early Christmas present with a caption promising that a hopeful future is “premiering November on networks everywhere,” and instantly made a connection with voters.

The video’s comment section is awash with Queen Kamala hype and clear praise for the first Second Gentleman of the United States. Classifying Emhoff’s account as “chaotic good,” commenters gushed over the “crossover I didn’t know I needed.”

Rampant praise litters the comment section, as viewers note how impacted they are by an endorsement — particularly such a charmingly cheeky one — from Wong, an actor they respect immensely. One even noted that “Eminem was great. But this is by far the most amazing endorsement I’ve seen yet! DB[sic] Wong you are a god, and I am thankful to have seen this.”

Wong and Emhoff’s message comes at an absolutely vital time. While research suggests a high number of voters have already cast their ballots in the 2024 election, there are still millions of Americans making up their minds about the candidates. That may seem insane to those of us who see Donald Trump for the sleazy lying grifter he is, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Americans are fed up with our government, they want a change, and at least some of them believe Trump represents that change.

Thus far, fewer voters have cast early ballots in 2024 than in 2020, but we’re still seeing an impressive showing. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a huge number of people to vote early in 2020, but 2024 is still seeing higher early voting numbers than any year other than 2020, according to Gallup. More than half of registered voters currently say they’ve already voted or intend to vote ahead of Election Day, compared to more than 60% of voters in the 2016 election.

All this makes messages like the one delivered by two delightful dudes oh so necessary. Our country’s soul is on the line this Nov. 5, and if a quick cameo from Dr. Huang is all voters need to get to the ballots, bring on the crossovers.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy