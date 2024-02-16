What did Hillary Clinton say in response to Alexei Navalny’s death in Russia?

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and the charismatic thorn in Vladimir Putin’s side, was pronounced dead by Russian state media on Fri. Feb 16, 2024. According to Russian authorities, Navalny died in prison at the age of 47, and news of Navalny’s death elicited a response from politicians worldwide.

Among those who responded was former First Lady and Secretary of State in the Obama Administration, Hillary Clinton, who shared her thoughts on X. The 2016 Democratic nominee for President used Navalny’s own words to pay tribute to the fallen leader.

According to Russian state media, Navalny, imprisoned in an Arctic penal colony since 2021, died post- “feeling unwell” after a walk. He then lost consciousness and was unable to be revived, Russian sources said. Early reports said his exact cause of death was not determined.

Clinton’s history with Navalny

Clinton’s X post about Alexei Navalny’s death was not the first time she shared thoughts on the controversial Russian. About two years before Navalny died, Clinton interviewed Maria Pevchikh, who worked for Navalny’s Anticorruption Foundation, The Washington Post reported that year. At that time, Navalny had been in prison for about 16 months.

Clinton asked Pevchikh,

“I personally believe [Navalny’s] in constant danger, because he’s imprisoned by the same people who tried — thankfully, unsuccessfully — to murder him. So, when was the last time you heard from him? How’s he doing? What can you tell us about what’s happening with him?” via The Washington Post

Clinton’s mention of murder referred to Navalny’s poisoning and subsequent hospitalization in 2020, believed by many to be an assassination attempt by Putin. Pevchickh responded that Navalny spent most of his time in solitary confinement.

Clinton quoted Navalny on X

“Listen, I've got something very obvious to tell you. You’re not allowed to give up. If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong.” – Alexei Navalny



My deepest condolences to Alexei Navalny’s family and friends, to his staff, and to the people of Russia. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 16, 2024 via Hillary Clinton/X

After Alexei Navalny’s death was announced, Hillary Clinton posted a Navalny quote while sending her condolences to those close to him. Clinton’s post said,

“‘Listen, I’ve got something very obvious to tell you. You’re not allowed to give up. If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong.’ – Alexei Navalny My deepest condolences to Alexei Navalny’s family and friends, to his staff, and to the people of Russia.” via Hillary Clinton/X

Navalny’s death comes amid increasing tension between Russia and the rest of the world, caused in no small part by the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war. U.S. officials also said they were working to verify Navalny’s death. Underscoring those strained world relations, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said, referring to news Navalny died, “Whatever story they tell, let us be clear Russia is responsible.”