Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shaking hands at the debate
Photo via CNN
Category:
Politics

What happened to Trump’s hair during the Trump/Harris debate?

His appearance at the debate was just one example of many hair-raising moments.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 12:32 pm

If you associate Donald Trump with the color orange, you’re not alone. There’s his face, his potential jail uniform, and of course, his hair. Besides his usual offensive commentary, his hair became a huge topic as soon as people tuned into the first Kamala Harris/Trump 2024 presidential debate.

Recommended Videos

While there’s a lot to talk about right now, including Trump’s response to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris, there’s a lot of confusion surrounding the former President’s locks. Let’s find out what we need to know about his hair!

Why did Trump’s hair look like that during the debate?

People couldn’t stop talking about Trump’s hair on X while they watched the debate. Some said his hair was purple, and others said he had bangs and thinning hair. Others wondered if he was wearing a toupee or had gotten it dyed. In the past, it looked like Trump wore a wig, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Well, there’s no official word on why Trump’s hair looked the way it did during the debate. The most logical explanation? He had it dyed, so it looks more gray than usual. But then again, there’s no logic when it comes to Trump, so maybe there is a wild and mysterious reason. For now, though, one X user who is a hairstylist came to the rescue, and said his hair is darker, but also “an ashy beige.”

Trump’s hair often looks so strange that it becomes the focal point of many of his rallies or public events. Remember in 2016 when his hair was perfectly combed back? Or, as NY Mag called it, “The Time Trump’s Hair Looked Normal For A Day.”

But although we all think his hair is often orange or at least an orange-y blonde, apparently Trump’s hair has been various colors before! That’s definitely breaking news to me, but maybe I haven’t been paying enough attention to his hair (and have only been focused on all the other obviously terrible things about him).

In January 2024, Page Six reported that Trump’s hair has an orange appearance because he has trouble sitting, and so he doesn’t give hairstylists enough time to properly complete their work. A source said to the publication, “Trump’s hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still.” According to Page Six, he wants to have a “darker blonde” because that’s the hair color he sported in his youth.

So, Trump is unable to sit for the half hour it would take for him to get the hair color that he truly wants… but he’s running for a second term and would likely have to sit through at least a few policy meetings. Got it! Well, at least we know Harris won the debate, and with any luck, Trump and his orange/blonde/grey/who-knows-what-color-it-is hair will lose in November.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.