What happened to Trump’s hair during the Trump/Harris debate?

If you associate Donald Trump with the color orange, you’re not alone. There’s his face, his potential jail uniform, and of course, his hair. Besides his usual offensive commentary, his hair became a huge topic as soon as people tuned into the first Kamala Harris/Trump 2024 presidential debate.

While there’s a lot to talk about right now, including Trump’s response to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris, there’s a lot of confusion surrounding the former President’s locks. Let’s find out what we need to know about his hair!

Why did Trump’s hair look like that during the debate?

Are we not going to talk about his new hair 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Spoiler alert: it didn’t help. #Trumphair#debate pic.twitter.com/k0bHWh77QC — Andrea Herrera (@acreth987) September 11, 2024

I do not understand how Trump’s hair is not trending. He clearly dyed it a new color and they did something crazy with his combover. It looks like they tried to tie in a bow or something. WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?! #Debate — ✭Becca✭ (@dix_iechick) September 11, 2024

People couldn’t stop talking about Trump’s hair on X while they watched the debate. Some said his hair was purple, and others said he had bangs and thinning hair. Others wondered if he was wearing a toupee or had gotten it dyed. In the past, it looked like Trump wore a wig, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Anyone else notice Trump's hair today? What's different? Toupee? Pink rinse? pic.twitter.com/16EjvReYe2 — Vod Squad Captain (@VodSquadCaptain) September 11, 2024

As a hairstylist, I feel I can give my professional opinion on his new hair cut/color.

He’s darkened it and toned down the blorange to an ashy beige. Not flattering. Nor is his new mop top haircut/style. He’s trying to look younger. It’s not working #PresidentialDebate2024 — TruthTeller 3.0 (@SawyerHair) September 11, 2024

Well, there’s no official word on why Trump’s hair looked the way it did during the debate. The most logical explanation? He had it dyed, so it looks more gray than usual. But then again, there’s no logic when it comes to Trump, so maybe there is a wild and mysterious reason. For now, though, one X user who is a hairstylist came to the rescue, and said his hair is darker, but also “an ashy beige.”

Trump’s hair often looks so strange that it becomes the focal point of many of his rallies or public events. Remember in 2016 when his hair was perfectly combed back? Or, as NY Mag called it, “The Time Trump’s Hair Looked Normal For A Day.”

But although we all think his hair is often orange or at least an orange-y blonde, apparently Trump’s hair has been various colors before! That’s definitely breaking news to me, but maybe I haven’t been paying enough attention to his hair (and have only been focused on all the other obviously terrible things about him).

In January 2024, Page Six reported that Trump’s hair has an orange appearance because he has trouble sitting, and so he doesn’t give hairstylists enough time to properly complete their work. A source said to the publication, “Trump’s hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still.” According to Page Six, he wants to have a “darker blonde” because that’s the hair color he sported in his youth.

So, Trump is unable to sit for the half hour it would take for him to get the hair color that he truly wants… but he’s running for a second term and would likely have to sit through at least a few policy meetings. Got it! Well, at least we know Harris won the debate, and with any luck, Trump and his orange/blonde/grey/who-knows-what-color-it-is hair will lose in November.

