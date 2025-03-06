What is Al Green’s ethnicity?

U.S. Representative Al Green has been making waves in Congress since 2005, winning re-election 10 times. Over the years, he’s been standing firm on issues that matter to his constituents.

Whether he’s protesting outside embassies or pushing for civil rights, Green has never been one to shy away from big moves. Recently, he made headlines after he stood up and protested during President Donald Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress. With interest in the politician constantly being renewed, it’s important to highlight Green’s roots, particularly his ethnicity.

Al Green’s activist upbringing and rise to fame

77 year old Al Green, a congressman from Texas who spent a career before serving in congress as a lawyer and judge, with a cane in his hand and his voice clear stands against treason. His message was “save Medicare”. Disabled and poor Americans are being attacked by Trump. pic.twitter.com/USdYybOSDU — 🌭Crew96 Hotdog 🏆🏆🏆 (@Crew962) March 5, 2025

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Green grew up in a family that valued education and activism. From an early age, he learned the importance of standing up for what’s right. He attended Florida A&M University, Howard University, and the Tuskegee Institute before enrolling in the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Without earning an undergraduate degree, he still managed to secure his Juris Doctorate in 1973. Green didn’t waste any time putting his law degree to good use. He co-founded and co-managed the law firm of Green, Wilson, Dewberry, and Fitch, and in 1977, he was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in Harris County, Texas. He held that position for 26 years before retiring in 2004.

However, his influence wasn’t just in the courtroom. Green also served as the president of the Houston Branch of the NAACP for about a decade. Under his leadership, the organization grew significantly, increasing its membership and expanding its staff. That dedication to civil rights carried over into his congressional career, where he has continuously fought for marginalized communities.

What Is Al Green’s ethnicity?

Although Rep. Al Green has never publicly made a statement specifically defining his ethnicity, all signs point to him being African-American. One major clue about Green’s ethnicity is his deep involvement with historically Black organizations. He’s a longtime member of the NAACP and is part of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. The fraternity is part of the “Divine Nine,” a nickname given to nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Green has also been a vocal advocate for racial equality throughout his career. From fighting for voting rights to addressing systemic injustices, he has positioned himself as a champion for civil rights, much like many African-American leaders before him. While his membership in the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus may raise questions, it’s not uncommon for representatives to join groups that advocate for causes beyond their own ethnicity. What’s clear is that Green has spent his life fighting for the rights of underrepresented communities, and that commitment speaks louder than any label.

In 2017, he posted a photo on Instagram celebrating Alpha Phi Alpha’s Founders Day, proudly standing with his fraternity brothers. Beyond his work in Congress, Green is involved with other community organizations, including the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, another historically Black fraternity. His consistent engagement with organizations dedicated to the advancement of Black Americans further solidifies his cultural identity.

