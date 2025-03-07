What is Elizabeth Warren’s net worth? The senator’s early life, finances, and more

Democrat senator Elizabeth Warren continues to make headlines years after her short-lived presidential run. Whether she’s calling for an inquiry into Elon Musk’s department of government efficiency layoffs or being targeted by a hostile Donald Trump, Warren is never far from the front lines of American politics. But outside of her voting record, what does Warren’s career look like?

Recommended Videos

Warren’s net worth

Warren’s net worth was estimated at $7.9 million in 2018, according to the organization Open Secrets. This fortune ranked her 18th in the senate, at the time, with a median net worth of $2 million for its members. However, Forbes reported Warren’s had risen to an estimated $12 million in 2020.

How Warren made her money

Warren and her husband Bruce Mann are both law professors with decades of experience. As such, a lot of their money is held in retirement accounts.

OpenSecrets published figures from Warren’s TIAA and CREF accounts in 2018, amounting to $1,000,001 and $4,000,001 respectively. Additionally, Warren owns two homes with her husband: a $3 million house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an $800,000 condo in Washington, D.C..

Net worth takes all assets into account, meaning that much of Warren’s wealth is not liquid cash, but is tied up in investments and properties. Her wealth is estimated to be primarily in TIAA and CREF accounts, then real estate, federal pension, and, finally, cash and other investments being the smallest slice of the pie.

Some of her wealth was also accrued in book deals, which she was paid in advance between 2013 and 2018 by Macmillan Publishing Group. The highest advance amounted to $1.2 million in 2014.

Did Warren grow up rich?

The Massachusetts representative did not grow up wealthy. She came from a family of six in Oklahoma and was the youngest of four children. She was born on June 22, 1949, to Pauline Louise and Donald Jones Herring.

Warren’s father was a salesman at Montgomery Ward, then later became a maintenance worker. Her mother was a homemaker according to her obituary, before holding a minimum-wage customer service job at Sears.

She described her early life in Oklahoma to the Boston Globe. Warren explained they were “on the ragged edge of the middle class” and “kind of hanging on at the edges by our fingernails.” She and her three brothers were raised Methodist and lived in Norman until the age of 11 when the family relocated to Oklahoma City.

When Warren was 12, Herring had a heart attack leading to a financially challenging period for the family. With medical bills to pay and a reduced salary as a result of the heart attack, Warren’s father switched careers and began his maintenance work. Their car was repossessed after they failed to make loan repayments, and Warren’s mother had to find work in the Sears catalog department. This period also led to Warren beginning work at 13 by waiting tables at her aunt’s restaurant, as explained in Vanity Fair.

Warren’s wealth politics

Despite being worth millions now and declaring herself a capitalist, Warren is decidedly on the side of additional taxes on the rich. The time of hardship started by medical bills surely in her childhood likely influenced Warren’s financial philosophies, with her own experience allowing her to empathize with working-class citizens.

As of 2025, Warren continues to push for holding the richest people in the U.S. accountable. She coined what’s called the “ultra-millionaire tax,” which would see households pay an annual 2% tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy