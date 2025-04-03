What is Laura Loomer’s net worth?

How much money have all those distasteful opinions earned her, anyway?

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer has been in the news a lot lately as one of President Donald Trump‘s closest allies. Here’s a closer look at Loomer’s net worth, and how she made her money.

​Estimates of Laura Loomer’s net worth vary. Figures range from $10 million to $11 million. Reports suggest her wealth stems from inheritance, speaking fees, donations, and her activities as a digital influencer. However, it’s important to note that these figures are approximate. Without access to her financial records, Loomer’s exact net worth cannot be confirmed.

What did Laura Loomer do before she became an influencer?

As she meets with President Trump and advises firings in the National Security Council, a brief reminder of who Laura Loomer is, in her own words: pic.twitter.com/5lpySUcxwj — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 3, 2025

Before Laura Loomer became a controversial figure and influencer, she worked as a journalist and political activist. She gained attention for her work as an investigative reporter with organizations like Project Veritas. Loomer became known for her outspoken conservative views and her willingness to confront individuals in power, often using stunts or direct action to make her point.

Loomer also worked for the conservative news outlet The Rebel Media before starting her brand as an independent journalist and activist. Loomer made headlines with her provocative tactics, often focused on censorship, free speech, and political correctness.

Her path into the influencer world involved leveraging social media platforms to amplify her views, eventually gaining a large following among right-wing communities. Her activism, combined with her online presence, turned her into a well-known figure in conservative circles.

In 2018, she made a statement that she was “banned from the only form of transportation in the world that doesn’t allow Muslims.” This was about her being banned from Uber and Lyft, which she suggested was part of a broader conspiracy to support Islamic extremists

Loomer has also publicly supported controversial policies aimed at restricting Muslim immigration, such as President Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban.” She has expressed sympathy with far-right movements that espouse anti-Muslim rhetoric.

At the same time, she has been criticized for her remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, including derogatory comments about transgender people. Her stances on LGBTQ+ rights often align with her broader conservative views but have alienated many in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

These are just a few of the many statements and actions that have caused controversy throughout Loomer’s career. She is a polarizing figure in American politics, with some people seeing her as a defender of free speech and others as an agent of hate and division.

Trump and Loomer remain close

NEW: Laura Loomer, the far-right activist & promoter of conspiracy theories, met on Wednesday with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where she pressed for him to fire National Security Council staff members whom she deemed disloyal to him, the NYT reports



How’s this real life? pic.twitter.com/b5s2h4Q1v4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 3, 2025

Despite all that controversy, Laura Loomer and Donald Trump have maintained a notably close relationship in recent years. As a result, Loomer has gained significant influence within Trump’s inner circle.

While Trump has faced criticism for his association with Loomer, including concerns that it could impact his appeal to certain voter demographics, he has continued to engage with her publicly.

This ongoing relationship suggests that Trump and Loomer remain closely connected, with Loomer playing a significant role in Trump’s political decisions. In April this year, Trump fired multiple White House National Security Council staff members the day after Loomer met with Trump in the White House and questioned their loyalty.

