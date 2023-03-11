When will Rep. Lauren Boebert become a grandma, and who is having her first grandchild?

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) is soon to become a grandmother at the young age of 36 after announcing that the partner of her 17-year-old son is expecting. She made the statement at an event organized by the Moms for America group, saying, “I’m going to tell you…that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a [grandmother] to a brand-new grandson.”

The representative for Colorado’s 3rd District has a track record for speaking out in favor of the recent overturning of abortion rights. She said her biggest fear was that her son’s partner would not “choose life.” After revealing that the mother was going to proceed with the pregnancy, the congresswoman said that she was “so proud of them.” A teen mom herself, Boebert dropped out of high school in her senior year. Speaking to the Durango Herald in 2020, she said of that time, “I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child or getting to high school biology class, and I chose to take care of my child.”

From 2013 to 2022, she co-owned Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. The restaurant became famous for its policy of allowing staff to openly carry firearms, and Boebert herself was pictured sporting a pistol. She has spoken out heavily against gun control, including the restriction of assault rifle sales. In 2021, she made headlines by wearing a controversial T-shirt with the slogan, “Guns don’t kill people; Alec Baldwin does.”

In November 2022, she was nearly ousted from her seat by a shockingly close margin of 600 votes.