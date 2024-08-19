Where did Kamala Harris go to law school?

The energy Kamala Harris has injected into the 2024 presidential election is astounding. After spending months in a depressed, stupefied daze, America has re-awoken to the lay witness to a clever, capable, and notably experienced candidate’s campaign for the highest office in the country.

And what a campaign it is. Just under one month after entering the race as a presidential candidate, Harris has already stirred up far more energy than either of the dinosaurs who were running before her. One of those fossils is still in the race, of course, and deteriorating more by the day, but it’s the Harris campaign that is reminding Americans that normal can still exist in our election cycles.

Harris is, at the end of the day, an entirely normal candidate. She’s far more qualified than most of us regular Joe’s, of course, what with her years of experience as a senator, recent tenure as vice president, and dedicated law career before the shift to politics, but at the end of the day she’s wonderfully, blessedly, normal, and it’s all this nation could ask for.

She’s also distinctly intelligent, which her background in education clearly displays. Harris is a force to be reckoned with, as she eyes down a bitter race against Donald Trump, and it all started with her college years — first as a student of political science and economics, and then as a student of law.

Kamala Harris’ law school

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Harris enjoyed a relatively normal upbringing, capped by a successful college career that stretched several additional years after the longtime Californian headed back for law school. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Howard University, a historically Black university located in Washington D.C., Harris shifted back to the Golden State to attend her law school alma mater.

She secured an education from the University of California College of the Law in San Francisco, which underwent a name change in 2023. Back when Harris was in attendance, the law school went by the University of California Hastings College of the Law, but a name change doesn’t alter the university’s standings.

University of California College of the Law is presently ranked at number 82 on a list of the globe’s best law schools, up against 196 of its peers. It’s obviously not the best — that title goes to Harvard University — but it is a nice comfortably ranked program that’s put out numerous eventual judges, Congresspeople, and U.S. ambassadors.

Not to mention vice presidents and, perhaps soon, presidents of the United States. Should Harris secure a victory in her bid against Donald Trump, she’ll be the first president to obtain an education from the California college. Her success is likely to push another wave of applicants to seek out a position at the school, just as it did the first time around. When Harris secured her spot as the U.S. vice president, University of California College of the Law, San Francisco saw a 33% surge in applicants. That number is sure to increase should she become the nation’s first female president, securing a nice flourishing future for the presidential hopeful’s law school alma mater.

